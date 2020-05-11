Important ways to bond with your baby

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The bond between a mother and a baby is an intense emotional feeling that leads to love and affection. It stirs a mother to get up in the middle of the night to feed and comfort her crying baby. It offers the baby a sense of security and self-esteem. The connection between a mother and her baby improves a child’s ability to learn and socialize in the world.

Babies come into the world ready to bond. Mothers bond in different ways and on different timelines. Some bond with a baby within minutes after birth. Other mothers may take a few days or even longer. For many mothers bonding is a process that develops with everyday caring and interactions.

Here are some ways to begin bonding during pregnancy:

• Use your voice. Babies love to hear their mom’s voice. Start by talking or singing to your baby and see if the baby responds by moving.

• Reading to your baby during pregnancy also shares your voice.

• You can engage your baby by playing “tag”. When the baby kicks or pushes on your belly, carefully push back to “tag” the baby. Wait and see if baby “tags” you back.

• Another way to start bonding during pregnancy is to lovingly rub your belly.