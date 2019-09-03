It’s early in the first quarter—the game has barely started—but due to a series of mishaps you are already down three touchdowns. What do you do?
I just finished a run of facial trauma call—seven of the last twelve days—where I had encountered a number of potentially overwhelming situations.
We all know the feeling—staring at a string of days impossibly packed with work, a week of final exams, or a mountain of laundry belonging to hungry and ungrateful children. Down three touchdowns. What do you do?
I encountered a series of faces that had contacted pavement at a high rate of speed. From the chin to the forehead, there was shredded skin, exploded lips, split noses, and parts that were somewhere out on I-90.
Looking at a formerly human face that now looks like ground round is initially daunting. Here is my strategy.
Like all big problems, it is best NOT to look at the big picture. What you need when you are down three touchdowns is not a long bomb, but a first down.
First, stop the bleeding. Faces bleed exuberantly. By cauterizing or tying of vessels, you buy time to think. First down.
Next, define the anatomy. What am I dealing with? Do the cuts go through to the inside of the mouth? Are there bony injuries? Salivary ducts cut? I like to use hydrogen peroxide to get all the clot and gravel and twigs out of the wounds.
OK, now I know what I am dealing with. I then pick out stitches, put on some good music, prep all the wounds, and get ready to put it together.
I do the easy things first. That looks like nose, and that looks like nose, so let’s put them together. Cool. Another first down. We are moving up the field.
I look for landmarks, like the edges of the lips. Once those are together, things start to make more sense. By staying cool, and taking the more obvious steps first, the complicated stuff eventually reveals itself.
No matter what problem you are facing, the key thing is to avoid that paralytic sense of inadequacy, of being overwhelmed. Pick out one task, a simple task, and get it done. First down. I don’t think about the huge mess that is the person’s face, or how bad the scarring will be, or how life changing this situation is. I just put the lip muscle together, and then see what is next.
I wouldn’t say I am anti-intellectual, but I believe thinking is overrated. Instead of freaking out, stop the bleeding. Instead of peering into the existential chasm, put a couple of pieces together and see if it makes sense. When you are going through hell, keep going.
My children tell me that not all life can be reduced to a football metaphor.
Hasn’t failed me yet.