In Montana, lack of mental health resources linked to growing gun violence, especially in hospitals

Nearly daily headlines on gun violence, overdoses and crime is hard to ignore, especially as many Montanans recall that the state used to be a much more peaceful place. The articles are widely read as locals can’t seem to look away from the increasing frequency of violence that inches closer to people’s backyards.

Many medical professionals have pointed to the severe lack of mental health resources in the state as one driver for the increase in community violence. Although, all are careful to clarify that mental illness does not equate to violence.

Overall, violence is uncommon among people with mental health conditions. But when mental illness goes untreated and is intertwined with other co-occurring issues like substance-use disorder, environmental factors or child abuse and neglect, risk factors for violent behavior can culminate.

Three Montana murder-suicides in a week, two occurring in just over 24 hours, was particularly telling for Community Crisis Center Director Marcee Nearly.

“Clearly (people) aren’t getting the treatment they need,” Nearly said.

When mental illness is managed with the help of a professional, most people can lead normal lives, but when left untreated, symptoms sometimes come to a head in hospital emergency departments.

Employees at Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare have noticed an increase of patients seeking treatment while in the midst of a mental health crisis. These patients tend to contribute more significantly to the increasing violence taking place in hospitals.

A national survey found that 42% of emergency department assailants were psychiatric patients, and 40% involved patients seeking drugs or were under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians.

But of the 163,000 Montanans diagnosed with a mental health condition and the 44,000 citizens with a serious mental illness, at least 47,000 people did not receive the mental health care they needed in 2020. Of those, 48.6% did not receive care because of cost, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“The number of (assaults) has gone up as substance abuse disorder (has changed), as different drugs have come into our community, as our communities have grown, but the resources have gotten less,” said Brad Von Bergen, Billings Clinic ED manager. “There’s a lot more pressure on people these days financially and people cope with alcohol, they cope with drugs.”

Von Bergen has worked as a registered nurse at the Clinic for 30 years, and has noticed more mental health crises playing out in the ED than ever before.

Emergency departments

The Oct. 16 shooting in the Billings Clinic Emergency Department was a blatant reminder of the extent of the mental health crisis playing out in Montana. During the incident, a suicidal patient sustained two gunshot injuries, one self-inflected and the other from a responding police officer.

Billings Clinic Emergency Department leadership said the rise in gun violence in Billings can be linked to the statewide lack of mental health resources.

“The resources that people have outside of Billings Clinic have (decreased),” said Von Bergen. “That has made it really hard for our community when they need help or they used to have that place to go and now they don’t have it anymore.”

When those people are in crisis, some end up at the Community Crisis Center. When there is spillover, people end up in EDs, Von Bergen said.

The Clinic’s ED director, Dr. Jaimee Belsky, said people should still go the ED if they are in crisis, but pointed to the lack of mental health resources in the community as the reason for overflowing psychiatric units and long waits for the state psychiatric hospital.

Discharging patients to specialized psychiatric care is where treating mental health crises in the ED becomes tricky.

When there are no beds available, patients end up boarding in the ED, which are not very comfortable for an extended stay, Blesky said.

“It’s also just the nurses and what they’re trained to do. Our nurses are still trying to (treat patients in the ED), but simultaneously they’re also having to watch that patient at the same time,” Belsky said.

Counselors can spend some one-on-one time with patients in the ED, but patients don’t have access to group therapies that are often integral to treatment.

With more mental health providers, more group therapy sessions and more support services available, people could seek treatment for mental illness.

“Building up (community) resources would give us more tools,” Blesky said. “I think it would help tremendously because they’ll redirect care immediately. So we’re not going to have as many acute crises but they’re also going to help with getting you out (of crisis care).”

State budget cut hurt treatment

Making an appointment with a mental health provider is becoming increasingly difficult in Montana. Therapists are booked out for months and waiting lists sometimes stretch past the six-month mark.

Community resources in rural places in particular have evaporated at an alarming rate, according to Mary Windecker, executive director of the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana.

The 2017 state budget cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services are largely to blame for the mental health crisis that followed, Windecker said.

Before the $49 million budget cut, Montanans had access to case workers in their community who helped them stay on top of medications and engage in therapy to manage symptoms of mental illness or substance-use disorder (SUD). These resources allowed people to live relatively normal lives, Windecker said.

After the budget reductions, case workers and providers were laid off en-mass, and mental health centers around the state could no longer afford to staff at the same capacity.

So when the pandemic hit, resources were already dwindling. Montanans faced lockdowns, isolation, loss and fear, and the mental health crisis was amplified.

It is even more difficult to meet demand now that accepting Medicaid comes with significant financial loss. Facilities have limited the number of staff providers in order to keep the doors open, Windecker said.

Montana’s numbers

Professionals have summarized the situation as a mental health crisis that is, in some ways, uniquely Montana.

Just this year, Billings was ranked as the most depressed city in the nation. Thirty-one percent of residents have been diagnosed with depression by a professional, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

And due to prevalent, cultural stigma, Windecker expects there are innumerable people who are living with an undiagnosed mental health condition, though it’s difficult to estimate without data.

But data regarding diagnosed individuals is well documented.

In February 2021, about 35% of adults in Montana reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, but about 18% were unable to access counseling or therapy services, according to data from the Montana chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

In Montana, 44,000 adults have severe mental illness, and of the homeless population, one in four live with serious mental illness.

Substance use disorders often develop as a way to cope with or mask the symptoms of mental illness, Windecker said.

Substance use disorder (SUD) accompanies other mental illnesses about 25% of time, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. And those who receive treatment for nonprescription opioids are diagnosed or have symptoms of a mental illness 43% of the time.

“You can’t treat substance use disorder without treating mental health,” Windecker said.

Legislation

Windecker, in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, plans to propose a new model that would place mental health and substance use treatment on a level reimbursement with physical health for the first time.

The model, called Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), would also be accessible in rural and frontier communities.

“We looked at many aspects of the model to make sure that it would meet the rural and frontier needs of the state and replace the community-based services that were decimated by the 2017/2018 budget cuts,” Windecker said.

It will also be imperative that the 2023 Legislature passes the governor’s provider rate study recommendations, Windecker said.

The rate study found that most programs needed a 10% to 25% boost in Medicaid rates to remain viable. The total cost to the state to meet the cost of these services totals $32 million.

“Without these safety net providers, the mental health and substance use treatment system will collapse,” Windecker said. “With a revenue surplus of $1.7B and recreational marijuana tax available, this is a small amount to spend to fix a system that has long been underfunded and operating at a loss.”