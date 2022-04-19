In need of a kidney, Worden woman seeks donor on busy streets

Drivers barreling down Grand Avenue in Billings may have noticed a lime green sign emblazoned with an unusual request. Propped up against the hatchback of a Honda Odyssey, block letters spell out “need kidney donor. Please help” followed by a name and phone number.

From inside the van, Jean “Chris” Coats, 67, sat surrounded by binders filled with kidney transplant information and homeschooling workbooks. On Monday, she taught her grandson, who has special needs, from inside her van while she waited for someone to respond to her plea.

Coats has a genetic disorder, called polycystic kidney disease (PKD) that has caused clusters of cysts to develop in her kidneys. All her life she has tried to carefully manage her diet and lifestyle, making major life decisions with PKD in mind.

In her 20s, Coats heavily weighed the risks posed to the children she wanted to have one day. With about a 25% chance of passing on the disease, Coats had two children and neither, thankfully, ended up with PKD. And after 20 years in Colstrip, her family moved to Worden so she could be closer to dialysis services.

But before Coats’ doctor put her on the transplant list, the creatinine in her blood reached critical levels, indicating that her kidneys were declining. It wasn’t until Coats got a second opinion that she got on the transplant list with her kidneys at 10% functionality. The delay by her original provider meant her window to receive a transplant was severely limited.

There are nearly 90,000 people waiting for a kidney in the United States, more than any other transplantable organ, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It could take years for Coats to get a kidney from a deceased donor, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Coats has been advertising for a kidney on and off over the course of two months after getting the idea from her brother who also has PKD, but lives in Wisconsin. He gratefully accepted a kidney transplant from a donor about eight months ago.

“I want to be around, so I humble myself and get those signs out,” Coats said.

She’s even had a bumper sticker made that says it all: “wife, grandmother and mother-on-duty.”

For the last seven years, Coats and her husband have helped raise three of their five grandchildren plus a few other kids around town who call her grandma, Coats said.

“I’m sensitive to people that are troubled and hurting,” Coats said, adding that those extra kids calling her grandma are “children that are just needing a little more of their cup of love filled.”

Her soon-to-be 13 year-old grandson, who she has homeschooled for about two years, has fetal alcohol syndrome and cerebral palsy, making his adolescent milestones even sweeter than most. Coats was there for him when he ran for the first time and rode his bike without training wheels.

Her 10-year-old granddaughter has known Coats as her primary mother figure for nearly all of her life.

At their Worden homestead they raise chickens and at one point, cattle, until it was time to slaughter and butcher the meat.

“It’s good for kids to learn about that,” Coats said.

Now, because of her condition, Coats is fatigued and struggles to keep up her usual pace. She’s noticed her cognitive function is declining, and though she’s fortunate to not have chronic pain, her kidneys do ache if she becomes dehydrated.

Dialysis is likely just around the corner.

“I’m getting anxious as I get closer to something that we all would like to avoid,” Coats said.

With the help of a Christian-based fundraising platform called Give Send Go, Coats is seeking donations to help cover costs from testing potential donors and getting the transplant herself. So far, $750 has come in from six donors and will be used to cover any financial loss to the donor.

There is a cost to donating that one study found comes to about $2,000, with most out-of-pocket expenses tied to travel, accommodation and post-donation prescriptions. For living donors who undergo the procedure, there is an average of 31 days off work for recovery.

From the fundraiser, Coats was able to cover the cost for her friend to get tested to see if she was a match and soon there will be another man traveling to Nebraska Medical Center for testing, where Coats will likely have the transplant.

On Monday, as Coats stood outside her car talking about the sign, a little girl across the street began waving at her. The girl shouted over the rumbling traffic for Coats to step into Aerus Electrolux, a vacuum cleaner store off Grand Avenue.

A man working inside said he’d be willing to donate. By Tuesday, Coats had all the information ready for him. A handful of people have reached out for more information since she started going out with the sign.

“There are good people out there,” Coats said. “And I am very grateful. God is good to me. He is extremely good to me.”

To donate to a pool, visit the Nebraska University Transplant Center website at NebraskaMed.com. To discuss donation with Coats, call her at (406)740-0076 or donate to her Give Send Go fund at https://www.givesendgo.com/G2TS7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.