Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

I heard there is a way to reduce my Medicare prescription drug costs, is this true?

Great news: thanks to the new prescription drug law, the Inflation Reduction Act, in 2024 people with Medicare may qualify for even more savings through the Extra Help program. This program helps some people pay their Medicare drug coverage (Part D) costs, like premiums, deductibles, coinsurance, and other costs. In 2024, the program will expand and you may qualify.

How does Extra Help lower my costs?

In 2024, everyone who qualifies for Extra Help will pay:

• $0 for your Medicare drug plan premium.

• $0 for your plan deductible.

• A reduced amount for both generic and brand-name drugs.

If you get any level of Extra Help now, and meet the qualifications for next year, you’ll get these cost savings automatically—you don’t need to reapply.

How do I find out if I qualify for Extra Help?

In most cases, you must have income and resources below a certain limit. The income limit is based on your income from the previous year.

• Your annual income must be below $21,870 for an individual, or $29,580 for a married couple in 2023.

• Your resources must be below $16,600 for an individual, or $33,240 for a married couple in 2023.

o Resources include money in a checking, savings, or retirement account, stocks, and bonds. Resources don’t include your home, one car, burial plots, up to $1,500 for burial expenses if you’ve put that money aside, furniture, and other household and personal items

These limits can change each year. Even if you don’t qualify for Extra Help now, you can reapply for Extra Help any time, if your income and resources change.

For more information:

• Visit Social Security at ssa.gov/extrahelp or call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY: 1-800-325-0778) if you have questions about the Extra Help program or need help filling out the application.

• Visit Medicare.gov/extrahelp or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to learn about Medicare drug plans, Extra Help, and other ways to lower your prescription drug costs. TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048.