As the state health department tamps down fires at the Montana State Hospital, the embers of poor patient safety, staffing shortages and disagreeable leadership have flared at other state-run facilities.

Triggered by a complaint, a state inspection at the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown in January revealed 42 instances of noncompliance with federal regulations.

The citations ranged from inadequate staffing, to improper infection control and a preventable outbreak of COVID-19, to neglect and sexual, verbal and physical abuse between patients.

The patients at the Lewistown care center often suffer severe behavioral issues or severely debilitating cognitive conditions that must be monitored closely by staff members. Some reside at the facility because they’re wards of the state and need skilled nursing care.

Though a difficult population to work with, the CMS Care Compare tool, a federal rating system where consumers can compare health inspection ratings, reports of abuse, and vaccination rates at Medicare-certified nursing homes, has not rated the facility above two stars for many years.

Several former care center employees were interviewed for this article. They criticized new management at the facility and at the state health department, saying that the attitude and atmosphere has eroded under new leadership as normal standards of care were abandoned to serve cost-cutting agendas.

Mike Zwicker became the new administrator in early November, months after the previous administrator left for early retirement. Zwicker has acted as CEO for at least three health systems, two of which were marked by his sudden departure.

His starting salary at the Lewistown care center is about $110,000 a year.

“Mike Zwicker came in like a bulldozer. He fired lots, and lots left too,” said Scott Dion, a traveling nurse who witnessed the change in leadership while fulfilling a 13-week contract at the facility.

Numerous traveler contracts were cut during Zwicker’s first two months, according to Dion and other former employees. Traveling clinicians are employed by an outside agency and are assigned to facilities needing staffing support.

When a traveler is contracted to a facility, they work alongside permanent staff for about 13 weeks.

The reduction in travelers at the care center is evident in the monthly reports performed by Alvarez and Marsal, the consulting company the state hired to examine and hopefully stabilize state-run health care facilities.

The monthly traveler expenditure dropped from $224,525 to $161,703 in November and dropped again by the end of December to $120,885.

The state health department announced a plan in October to consolidate traveler staffing contracts to reduce costs at state-run health care facilities. When asked if the department directed Zwicker to cut traveler contracts to fulfill consolidation goals, DPHHS Communications Director Jon Ebelt did not respond or acknowledge those questions.

One former employee, who asked to go unnamed for fear of retaliation, said that the permanent staff were told to take on more patients and work more hours to fill the gaps left by traveling workers.

These demands from Zwicker, and his allegedly disagreeable demeanor, lead to an exodus of permanent staff, the former employee said.

“It was starting to feel like Warm Springs did just before (it lost its CMS certification). I didn’t want to go down with this ship,” the former employee said.

Employee turnover jumped from 1% in November to 8.1% in December, bringing the employee vacancy rate to 31.3% by New Year’s Eve, according to the Alvarez and Marsal reports.

Increasing patient volumes

Despite the deficits at the care center, health department officials said the facility will serve as the landing spot for as many as 25 geriatric residents being moved from the Spratt Unit at the Montana State Hospital. These residents have been committed to the state hospital due to advanced dementia, Alzheimer’s or traumatic brain injuries.

In a presentation given to legislators earlier this month, health department officials said they were committed to closing the Spratt Unit after years of battling staffing issues and patient safety concerns. The consulting company Alvarez and Marsal recommended that the state close the facility.

Health department officials said patients are being assessed for community-based nursing homes, but added that it’s unlikely there are community facilities that have the resources to take care of these patients.

There were 43 patients in the Spratt Unit on Feb. 1 and capacity for only 25 more patients at the Lewistown care center.

Former care center employees were appalled when hearing the plan to increase patient volumes at the state-run nursing home, saying there isn’t adequate staff to safely care for the 66 patients living in the 117-bed facility — a claim substantiated by the recent state inspection.

Patient’s right to freedom from abuse

The vignette most thoroughly described in the state report explained that the facility failed to provide sufficient staff to meet the supervision needs of residents with behavioral issues and failed to ensure vulnerable residents were protected from abuse.

The facility has two locked wards for patients with varying levels of behavioral health challenges, and some residents have specific nurse-to-patient ratios listed in their care plan that protects employees and residents.

A convicted sex offender resides at the nursing home and in his care plan is a requirement for constant nurse supervision while out of his room, according to the inspection report. There is also a sign that hangs on the patient’s wheelchair reminding staff to keep him an arm’s length away from others at all times.

Due to staffing issues, the patient has not been closely supervised, and, according to the report he has likely sexually abused vulnerable female patients on more than one occasion.

The offender wheeled himself over to a patient on multiple occasions and made “sexual panting sounds,” made “rude hand gestures” of a sexual nature, was found touching her thigh and later found rubbing her ankle under her blanket, the report stated.

The woman being abused has severe cognitive health conditions and needs support in all activities in daily living. She also struggles with speech, making it difficult for her to communicate with others.

Though the offender was reprimanded, the incidences were not identified as possible abuse and therefore not reported or investigated by the facility.

A description included in the report suggests that the man had abused other residents as well.

When a nurse was escorting the man to the dining area, they passed a female resident who appeared to be afraid of the man, according to the report.

She moved as if to stand up, but then scooted to the edge of her seat as if she was moving as far away from him as possible. She kept a diligent eye on the man’s every move like she feared him, the report said.

A review of the man’s behavior notes showed seven incidents of inappropriate sexual gestures and speech or touching of two different residents. No revisions to the offender's care plan were made, and no revisions were made to reflect potential victimization of the recipients of abuse, according to the inspection report.

Low staffing on secure wings

Just before noon on Jan. 17, only one staff member was working on the E-Wing, where the sex offender patient resides with the two female residents described above.

The wing is reserved for residents with wandering tendencies and is typically locked, though the patients are free to move throughout the wing.

As a necessary safety precaution, one staff member must stay in the wing’s lobby at all times. But because of staffing shortages, it’s not unusual for a single nurse to work an entire wing alone.

Once, when a nurse was working alone in the E-Wing, a resident asked for help to go to the bathroom. The staff member told the resident that they had to wait until a second person was on shift because she could not leave her post in the lobby.

On another occasion, a nurse was left to work on the E-Wing alone until a coworker was to arrive at 6 p.m. to help her. But when the coworker didn’t show up for their shift, the nurse ended up managing the wing alone for another hour and a half.

“(The staff member) stated she was not able to meet the needs of the residents on the unit when she was there alone,” the state inspection report said.

When The Gazette contacted the state health department with questions about staffing solutions or strategies for the facility, Ebelt did not answer or acknowledge the queries.

Rep. Mary Carferro, D-Helena, is on the Legislature's Health and Human Services subcommittee and said she has not seen any staffing strategies laid out by the department.

Lewistown is notorious for a lack of housing, making it difficult to attract employees to the small health systems in the rural town.

Health care leaders in Bozeman have made it a priority to build affordable housing for staff. Otherwise, the housing market would make it impossible to fully staff their facilities.

While the Gianforte administration touts “historic investments” in capital projects, electronic health records and billing systems for state-run facilities and investment projects meant to bring existing health care structures up to code, Ebelt made no mention of an investment in affordable housing for employees.

The state health department is committed to investing in Montana’s behavioral health system, which has endured more than 10 years of neglect, Ebelt said in an email.

He attributed the current dysfunction of the system to previous administrations.

Unqualified staff

In addition to low staffing, many of the current employees are entry-level clinicians with limited work experience, according to Dion, the traveling nurse who was recently contracted at the Lewistown care center.

Records of resident behaviors were not recorded in individual medical records, according to the report. Instead clinicians referenced inconsistent notes jotted in a notebook and kept at the nurse’s station, referred to as “soft files” by staff.

COVID-19 test results were recorded similarly with the information written out on slips that were stored separately from the patient’s medical record.

The employees interviewed during the inspection did not know if the COVID-19 results were ever added to the medical records.

A review of 11 different medical records failed to show any COVID-19 test results for the residents despite an outbreak among residents and staff.

During the final weeks of January, an employee still working at the facility said that the unused D-Wing was converted to quarantine the residents with COVID-19, but it had reached capacity. Patients were then being isolated in other wings.

The employee, who requested anonymity due to fear of retaliation, estimated there were more than 30 patients with COVID-19 at the facility.

Skilled nursing facilities are required to have infection preventionists (IP) on staff who have completed specialized training in infection control. At the time of the survey, the care center's new IP had not received any specialized training and had not received certifications for the role.

The IP said the COVID-19 test results were not entered into the resident’s medical record and could not explain why the test results were kept separately. She added that she was unaware that there should be a process for handling residents who refuse to test for COVID-19.

The facility was also faulted for failing to notify patient families in a timely manner regarding a positive COVID-19 test or the status of the outbreak.

Dion and a former employee told The Gazette on Feb. 23 that the provider’s plan of correction was initially denied by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Ebelt denied the claim, saying the plan has been accepted. However, the signed-off report has not been added to the DPHHS certification website.

Administrator with spotted past

Zwicker described himself as having executive leadership experience as the CEO at multiple rural health care facilities, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Not included in the profile are two missteps in his career that led to one sudden departure from a Montana facility and termination from a Washington health system.

The first was in May 2015 when he served as the CEO at Wheatland Memorial Healthcare, a critical access hospital in Harlowton. He was there for two years before hospital tax records show that Zwicker was given a $50,000 severance.

The Gazette did not receive copies of the Wheatland Memorial Healthcare board minutes leading up to Zwicker’s departure in time for publication.

It is unclear why Zwicker’s relationship with the hospital ended so abruptly, but within the month he started another job as CEO of a health system.

Zwicker began work at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Washinton, in May 2015. By August 2016, just over a year later, the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune reported that hospital board members had fired Zwicker. He was put on administrative leave while the board fulfilled legal obligations, but when his termination was finalized, he was escorted off the premises.

Just days before the board made its decision, a letter to the editor ran in the local newspaper. The letter writer, Arnese Stern, claimed she was wrongly fired by Zwicker after she reported unethical and unfair practices taking place at the hospital.

“Zwicker, CEO, had a difficult time managing his emotions to the point that he discontinued meeting with me, cancelled all meetings with me, would not speak to me,” Stern wrote. “I had hoped (Zwicker) would investigate the organizational at-risk concerns with objectivity versus retaliation. However, I have not experienced ethics to be his strong suit.”

The state's new Office of Public Information Requests did not provide the hiring materials that were considered before hiring Zwicker, citing right to privacy laws.

The Gazette sought documents related to Zwicker’s qualifications, information provided by references, experience, previous employment, salary and more.

Ebelt did not answer questions related to Zwicker’s employment with the department and did not make Zwicker available for a comment.