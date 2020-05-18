Investing in public health is more important than ever

The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically demonstrates the importance of public health investment. Montanans and other Americans are now much more aware of what their local public health agencies do to keep them healthy and safe every day. The pandemic news coverage also spotlights extraordinary public health efforts under way to manage and contain the novel coronavirus.
Thanks to Yellowstone County voters, their local public health agency, RiverStone Health, has a small levy that helps fund public health prevention activities. This funding provides an important measure of local control. Most public health and prevention money comes from the federal government, which sets national priorities, and the state government then decides how to distribute the federal dollars.
Montana allocates relatively little in state funds to public health. The federal funds often lack the flexibility needed to make the most effective use of limited resources to address needs in Yellowstone County and throughout Montana.
Using block grants won’t solve the flexibility problem if it is combined with reductions in funding. The United States has already been reducing its public health investment since the turn of the century.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) funding for state and local emergency preparedness shrank from $940 million in 2002 to $675 million in 2020 after adjusting for inflation, according to the Trust for America’s Health. In the just the past 10 years, budget cutbacks have reduced local public health staff by an estimated 56,000 workers nationwide, Trust for America’s Health reports.
The front line protecting U.S. public health is the staff of 3,000 local agencies, like RiverStone Health. After Congress passed coronavirus aid recently, the National Association of County and City Health Officials called on legislative leaders and the administration to fortify the long-term foundation of public health with adequate funding for virus surveillance and quarantine measures, hospital preparedness and resources to continue the prevention work against other diseases and community health risks.
In federal fiscal year 2019, which began on Oct. 1, 2018, Montana received $37.40 per capita in funding from the CDC, according to a report from Trust for America’s Health. Although Montana received more per capita than most other states, $37.47 is a small investment in work that keeps people from needing expensive medical care, reduces debilitating illness and untimely death.
Public health is an investment in the future of our community, our state and nation. When the entire population is healthier, more people are able to work, individuals have lower health care costs and healthier people of every age can enjoy life.
Whenever there has been a major public health crisis, such as Ebola, SARS or COVID-19, Congress and the president have boosted public health funding. Unfortunately, those boosts have been temporary, leaving the nation and local public health agencies less able to prepare for the next emergency.
COVID-19 has sickened and killed more Americans than any other pandemic in a century. It has disrupted life in Montana like no other disease in memory. At all levels of government, the time is now to invest in public health.
Barbara Schneeman is vice president for communications and public affairs, and public information officer for RiverStone Health. She can be reached at 406-651-6420 or Barbara.Sch@RiverStoneHealth.org
