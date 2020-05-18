Investing in public health is more important than ever

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically demonstrates the importance of public health investment. Montanans and other Americans are now much more aware of what their local public health agencies do to keep them healthy and safe every day. The pandemic news coverage also spotlights extraordinary public health efforts under way to manage and contain the novel coronavirus.

Thanks to Yellowstone County voters, their local public health agency, RiverStone Health, has a small levy that helps fund public health prevention activities. This funding provides an important measure of local control. Most public health and prevention money comes from the federal government, which sets national priorities, and the state government then decides how to distribute the federal dollars.

Montana allocates relatively little in state funds to public health. The federal funds often lack the flexibility needed to make the most effective use of limited resources to address needs in Yellowstone County and throughout Montana.

Using block grants won’t solve the flexibility problem if it is combined with reductions in funding. The United States has already been reducing its public health investment since the turn of the century.