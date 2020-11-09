Keep up with dental care during pandemic

Almost all aspects of life seem to be altered in some way by COVID-19, including dentistry. In the early phases of the pandemic, the American Dental Association (ADA) recommended routine dental care be postponed, and that dentists provide only emergent and urgent dental care.

That recommendation was made when much was still being discovered about this new virus. There was a shortage of supplies, including personal protective equipment that dentists need to safely provide patient care.

As the pandemic continued, the ADA modified its guidance and now recommends dentists resume providing regular dental visits, including routine dental care. During the pandemic, both the CDC and the ADA continue to provide science-based recommendations for dental clinics.

Recommendations include screening dental patients for COVID-19 symptoms before dental appointments and checking the temperature of patients before starting procedures. Any patients feeling unwell with possible COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever and shortness of breath should reschedule their dental appointment or be given the option for a virtual dental appointment known as a TeleDental appointment.