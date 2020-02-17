Keeping smiles healthy as we age

A century ago, it was common to see elders with a full set of dentures. Now, three-quarters of people over the age of 65 have at least some of their natural teeth.

Seniors often struggle to keep their teeth in good health, but good oral health is important as we age.

Studies link poor oral health to conditions ranging from heart disease and diabetes, to stroke, dementia, and respiratory problems.

As we age, our gums recede. The damage may be caused by gum disease or by brushing too hard over the years. Receding gums expose the root surfaces, which are not protected by enamel and more prone to cavities.

Saliva plays a major role in preventing cavities by rinsing away bacteria and food particles. Yet many seniors take prescription or over-the-counter medications that may cause dry mouth as a side-effect, leaving them more vulnerable to cavities.

More than 60 percent of adults over 65 years old have gum disease. Gum disease is the leading cause of tooth loss in older people. The disease often goes undetected and untreated for decades before causing serious problems.