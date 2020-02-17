Keeping smiles healthy as we age

A century ago, it was common to see elders with a full set of dentures. Now, three-quarters of people over the age of 65 have at least some of their natural teeth.
Seniors often struggle to keep their teeth in good health, but good oral health is important as we age.
Studies link poor oral health to conditions ranging from heart disease and diabetes, to stroke, dementia, and respiratory problems.
As we age, our gums recede. The damage may be caused by gum disease or by brushing too hard over the years. Receding gums expose the root surfaces, which are not protected by enamel and more prone to cavities.
Saliva plays a major role in preventing cavities by rinsing away bacteria and food particles. Yet many seniors take prescription or over-the-counter medications that may cause dry mouth as a side-effect, leaving them more vulnerable to cavities.
More than 60 percent of adults over 65 years old have gum disease. Gum disease is the leading cause of tooth loss in older people. The disease often goes undetected and untreated for decades before causing serious problems.
About a quarter of Americans over age 60 have diabetes, which can make it hard to maintain good oral health. Uncontrolled blood sugar can damage the blood vessels that supply the gums, making them more susceptible to infection, which accelerates gum disease.
Medicare does not cover the cost of routine dental care, and consequently, many Medicare recipients struggle to pay for dental care. There are supplemental dental insurance plans available but the plans may not provide coverage for needed care. For example, some plans may not cover periodontal cleanings, even though some seniors with gum disease may require up to four periodontal cleanings a year to control gum disease.
If cared for properly, teeth can last a lifetime. The following are things you can do to help ensure good oral health:
• See your dentist and dental hygienist regularly. If cost is an issue, look into a community dental clinic. RiverStone Health offers a sliding fee scale to those who qualify.
• Brush two times a day with a soft toothbrush. Electric toothbrushes with a wide handle may be helpful for people with arthritis or limited dexterity.
• Floss daily between your teeth, or use another inter-dental cleaner.
• If you have dry mouth, talk to your healthcare provider or dentist about helpful over-the-counter products to treat the condition.
• Use toothpaste with fluoride, since it helps prevent tooth decay. If you are at high risk for cavities, consider a prescription fluoride toothpaste.
• Quit smoking, since it increases problems with gum disease, cavities and tooth loss.
• Limit sugary drinks and foods. Frequent exposure to sugary, acidic foods and drinks makes you more prone to cavities.
Shawnell Miller is a dental hygienist with RiverStone Health Dental Clinic and can be reached by calling 406-247-3333 or email shawnell.mil@riverstonehealth.org