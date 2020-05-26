Keeping your customers safe from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yellowstone County is home to 8,700 businesses -- retail, hospitality, professional services, visual and performing arts and others. Every single one has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As businesses take steps to reopen and restore their vitality, each has a responsibility to keep customers safe.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is highly contagious and spreads best through respiratory droplets. Respiratory droplets spew from our mouths and noses when we cough and sneeze, but also when we laugh, sing, talk loudly, and breathe hard when exercising. When we are less than six feet away from others, we risk breathing in these respiratory droplets or having them land on our faces.

6-foot spacing

Respiratory droplets also land on surfaces where the virus can remain for several hours or even days. If people touch that surface, then touch their faces, they may be exposed to the virus.

The best way to avoid coming in contact with respiratory droplets is to stay at least six feet away from other people. This practice is called social or physical distancing. There are many ways to maintain physical distancing in businesses:

• Place indicators such as tape on the floor to guide customers to stand apart.