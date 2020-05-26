Keeping your customers safe from COVID-19

Yellowstone County is home to 8,700 businesses -- retail, hospitality, professional services, visual and performing arts and others. Every single one has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As businesses take steps to reopen and restore their vitality, each has a responsibility to keep customers safe.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is highly contagious and spreads best through respiratory droplets. Respiratory droplets spew from our mouths and noses when we cough and sneeze, but also when we laugh, sing, talk loudly, and breathe hard when exercising. When we are less than six feet away from others, we risk breathing in these respiratory droplets or having them land on our faces.
6-foot spacing
Respiratory droplets also land on surfaces where the virus can remain for several hours or even days. If people touch that surface, then touch their faces, they may be exposed to the virus.
The best way to avoid coming in contact with respiratory droplets is to stay at least six feet away from other people. This practice is called social or physical distancing. There are many ways to maintain physical distancing in businesses:
• Place indicators such as tape on the floor to guide customers to stand apart.
• Position tables, chairs and other furniture at least six feet apart in shared spaces such as lobbies and waiting areas.
• Limit the number of customers in your business at any one time.
• Keep a distance of at least six feet between you and your customers.
Some businesses may be able to ask their clients or customers to stay home if they are sick and reschedule their appointment to help keep employees and other customers safe. I heard a story of a customer stopping in a business en route to getting tested for COVID-19. If that individual had the virus, the stop could have exposed employees and other customers. The manager was rightfully alarmed.
Wear masks
Second, ask customers to wear masks. Having employees wear masks sets a good example. Masking, while not a requirement, is strongly recommended. Wearing a mask helps prevent the wearer from expelling respiratory droplets onto others or onto surfaces.
Clean and disinfect
Cleaning and disinfecting will eliminate virus particles that land on surfaces. Customers touch door handles, elevator buttons, chair arms, counters, display cases and credit cards machines. These surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected several times throughout the day. This protects other customers from picking up the virus when they touch the same items.
It is your responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus in your business by implementing these practices. Not doing so puts your customers and employees at risk and may slow economic recovery.
Marilyn Tapia, the director of Health Protection at RiverStone Health can be reached at 256.2770 or Marilyn.tap@riverstonehealth.org/
Concerned about COVID-19?
