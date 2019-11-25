Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
When "Medicare and You 2020" was published in October, Medicare was not able to include the 2020 deductibles and copays as they had not been approved by Congress at the time of publishing. They have been released and are as follows:
Medicare Part A Hospital Deductible - $1,408 – a $44 increase from 2019
Medicare Part A Skilled Nursing Facility Copay for Days 21-100 - $176 per day - $5.50 per day increase from 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Medicare Part B Deductible - $198 – a $13 increase from 2019
Remember if you have a Medicare Supplemental plan as well as Medicare, many, if not all, of these deductibles and copays will be paid by the Medicare Supplement plan. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan your copay and deductibles are set by your plan and maybe different than those shown here.
Medicare Part B Premium – For most Medicare beneficiaries it will be $144.60 – an increase of $9.10 from 2019. An estimated 2 million Medicare beneficiaries (about 3.5%) will pay less than the full Part B standard monthly premium amount in 2020 due to the statutory hold harmless provision, which limits certain beneficiaries’ increase in their Part B premium to be no greater than the increase in their Social Security benefits. Social Security can use all of the 2020 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to bring your Medicare premium to the new amount, but they cannot reduce your current 2019 benefit to pay the entire premium. If your annual income was greater than $85,000 single/$170,000 couple in 2018 you will face additional costs for Medicare Part B and Medicare Part D premiums in 2020.
You will be receiving a letter from Social Security in December or January. This is a trifolded letter that will list your 2020 Social Security Benefit, your 2020 Medicare Part B premium, and possibly your Medicare Part D premium if it is paid through Social Security. It will also show what will be deposited by Social Security into your bank account if you have direct deposit. This letter is very important and should be kept in a safe place where you can find it throughout the year. This letter is proof of your Social Security benefit and is necessary when qualifying for many assistance programs.