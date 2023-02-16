Legislators made some progress on increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for senior and long-term care during executive action taken on Thursday, though a motion to fully fund the benchmark rates failed.

In a motion from the state health department, legislators adopted in a 5-to-1 vote to fund half, or 50%, of the difference between the governor’s proposed budget and the full benchmark rate published in the Guidehouse report.

During the 2021 state legislature, more than $2 million was allocated to the Guidehouse provider rate study, which looked at reimbursement rates for providers in four main divisions that are used heavily by those on Montana Medicaid. The areas included in the study were behavioral health, children’s mental health, disability services and senior and long term care (SLTC).

After 2022 brought a string of nursing home closures, it was no surprise to find that SLTC showed the most severe shortfall between the current per-diem rate of $209 and the benchmark rate of $278. The nursing home benchmark rate represents the cost of doing business in a post-pandemic world.

The original budget proposed by the governor inspired outrage from SLTC providers and advocates, who called the starting values laughable. At the time, the budget showed funding for 58% of the gap between the existing rate and the benchmark rate using $25 million in one-time-only funding in the first year of the biennium. The second year would have seen a decrease in funding, covering only about a third of the needed increase to reimbursement rates, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

Health and human services committee members voted to remove the one-time-only designation from the $25 million originally set aside for Medicaid in the first year of the biennium. After deducting $1.4 million, which will be used for non-Medicaid provider rates, the remaining $23.4 million will now move out of the DPHHS director’s budget and be dispersed among the studied provider types as on-going funding.

This also keeps the rates the same from fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2025, meaning 50% of the difference between the original budget proposal and the benchmark rate will be funded for both years.

The difference relative to the original budget proposal has not been calculated at this time.

Democrats on the subcommittee were disappointed in the outcome of the executive action.

Before the committee moved to build on the governor’s proposed budget, Sen. Chris Pope D-Bozeman proposed a substitute motion that would fully fund the benchmark rate for all providers included in the provider rate study.

“I’ll just say bluntly (the shortfall in reimbursement) horrifies me. I’m very concerned about our provider community…we have the tools to solve stuff today, ” Pope said. “I don’t think there’s been a single comment that the study would be a misdirected document for us to use as a road map going forward.”

Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, voted in support of substitute motion, later saying that the build on the governor’s budget would be insufficient.

“We know the problems and we know the answers…We should start at the very beginning making a clear statement to the people of Montana that we understand what they need, we spent a lot of money to figure that out and we’re going to fund it fully,” Caferro said.

While Pope described it as a bipartisan issue, the motion to fully fund the benchmark failed with a 2-to-4 vote divided along party lines.

“I think everyone on the committee is as heartfelt as I am in funding health care, but we have different ideas about how to do it,” Pope said after the meeting.

Both Caferro and Pope expressed concerns that going forward it will be hard to make additional changes to the reimbursement rate.

“Today was our best shot at getting providers reimbursed for the work they do. This is a start, but if this is where we end up we’d be falling very short,” Pope said.

Rose Hughes with the Montana Healthcare Association and outspoken advocate for SLTC, estimated that the adopted budget would increase nursing home per diem reimbursement rates to roughly $261 per day, per Medicaid user.

“The budget process is a work in progress,” Hughes said. “I think a lot of progress was made today.”