Health care worker shortages have proliferated across the country in the years since the pandemic, but Montana’s staffing challenges are markedly worse than most other states, according to Martha Roherty, executive director of ADvancing States.

Montana is one of only 10 states that reported staffing shortages in 90% of its facilities, Roherty said.

Roherty and her Deputy Executive Director Camille Dobson work for a consulting company that brings policy suggestions and program development to states that need to revamp their aging support models. The team spoke with lawmakers and health department leadership this week in Helena to provide a national perspective on building up Montana’s in-home care infrastructure.

When nursing home administrators have said they need financial help to keep their doors open, Gov. Greg Gianforte has steadfastly pointed to the growing desire of Montanans to age at home.

A move toward expanding in-home care services is a step in the right direction, especially for many nursing home residents who have low-care needs in Montana, according to data in the presentation. However, Montana is drastically short on direct care workers, the clinicians who visit homes to provide an array of services. These services are practically non-existent in Eastern Montana, according to previous reporting from The Gazette.

Instead, families are shouldering the bulk of caring for their elderly loved ones.

A string of 11 nursing homes, primarily in rural communities, announced voluntary closures in 2022. That's 16% of the state's skilled nursing facilities. Between shuttering doors and inability to staff to capacity, over 1,000 nursing home beds were lost.

The initial weeks of the legislature were riddled with testimonies from people who acted as the caregiver for their ailing loved ones. But, without affordable or available respite workers or clinicians, many family members walked away from the experience jaded and exhausted.

“Family and unpaid caregivers, they’re really the underpinning of our long-term services and supports…we were able to find that Montana families provide 96 million hours of care — worth $1.4 billion (per year),” Roherty said.

State investment in support programs for unpaid caregivers is greatly needed. Rohery and Dobson said that investing in training, respite care options and support groups can go a long way for helping Montanans age safely with their families.

Exhausted family caregivers

Reports to Adult Protective Services skyrocketed in 2022, according to Barb Smith, senior and long-term care administrator for DPHHS. The increase could be due to the escalating strain put on family caregivers as local senior and long-term care options evaporate.

“In Adult Protective Services, oftentimes the perpetrator is a caregiver, a family caregiver…and they’re making physical altercations because they’re exhausted. We want to make sure nobody gets to that level,” Rohery said.

Health intervention programs for those age 55 to 64, before they become Medicare eligible, would also help the state save money on expensive long-term care, by helping residents stay healthy for as long as possible.

Though commended for a robust Community First Choice Program, which provides personal assistants for those in need, the greatest barrier to in-home services is the time it takes to make people eligible for the program, said Dobson.

Typically patients can move into nursing homes faster because administrators are more willing to deliver services prior to eligibility for Medicaid and then collect payment retroactively when they become Medicaid eligible.

But before in-home Medicaid services are delivered, the state requires patients to first become fully eligible and have a plan of care before in-home services are delivered.

Dobson explained that if a patient needs rehab from a fall, a hospital will discharge them to a skilled nursing bed, even if the patient is a candidate for in-home care, because the patient can be transferred right away.

“It takes so long for an individual to become eligible for your waiver, that it’s much faster, and the hospital has every incentive in the world to say ‘yes, but I can move them to a nursing facility today,’ ” Dobson said.

Some states are identifying ways to expedite this process to make in-home services more accessible for Medicaid users.

Stabilizing nursing homes

Many have called the financial crisis that’s hitting nursing homes a perfect storm. But, Mark Parkinson, CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, said “The COVID crisis has been the worst crisis in the history of long-term care.”

While the clinical picture is much better since 2021, “what COVID has left has really been a business nightmare,” he said.

Lawmakers and DPHHS will need to take immediate action in order to prevent more nursing homes from closing, and Parkinson suggested the first step is to fully fund the recommended reimbursement rates published in the Guidehouse provider rate study – as soon as possible.

The average $209 Montana Medicaid reimbursement rate for a nursing home stay is shockingly low compared to the national average, he said.

Parkinson also vehemently opposed Guidehouse’s suggestion of applying an occupancy factor that would penalize nursing homes for having less than 60% of their beds filled. Montana facilities, as a whole, are about 10% below the occupancy standard recommended by Guidehouse. Implementing this penalty would likely result in more nursing home closures.

Other states have repurposed empty nursing home wings to provide other clinical services to the community such as adult day services or day care for children.

“We fund them even though we don’t make money on them because they’re so critically important to the community. We’re not just providing a service. We’re really protecting a way of life…that people have in rural Montana,” Parkinson said.

Value-based model

Extensively regulated and notorious for being underfunded, nursing homes have become synonymous with the last lonely stop before the end of life.

In reality, skilled nursing facilities can provide intensive rehabilitation or enhance quality of life for those who have lost independence due to aging or a disability. But, the inner workings of a nursing home don’t always reflect their hopeful mission statements.

That’s why some states are moving toward value-based payment models. By incorporating a consumer quality of life survey, states will increase reimbursement rates for facilities with better scores.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid will eventually require all states to include a quality of life measure, according to Dobson, meaning the states that have already implemented this will have a leg up once it becomes a federal requirement.

Right now, Montana does not participate in those surveys, in-part because the transition to a value-based payment model could be difficult.

Funded by a hold back from other payment rates, “(nursing homes) are going to get a decrease to potentially get an increase if you score,” Roherty said.

Legislators were encourage by the value-based option, but when lawmakers asked why Montana hadn’t made the move toward a value based model, Dobson said it boiled down to a lack of political will and poor engagement with nursing home associations.