Learn how to maintain your home septic system

As Yellowstone County’s population grows and new homes are being built, demand for home septic systems has increased. If you are new to having a septic system or are considering moving to a home served by a septic tank, you should know about your responsibilities for maintaining a working system.

A properly functioning septic tank and drain field breaks down household wastewater so that it can gradually be absorbed into the ground. If the system works correctly, harmful, disease-causing bacteria will be removed in the process and area groundwater quality will be protected. Maintaining good water quality is the goal of septic systems, especially because many families who depend on these systems also rely on wells for their drinking water.

Yellowstone County has two wastewater treatment plants – one operated by the city of Billings and the other operated by the city of Laurel. Homes and businesses not connected with either of those plants need septic systems.

RiverStone Health registered sanitarians work with homeowners, developers and licensed septic system contractors to ensure that the system being planned, installed or repaired will meet needs specific to the property.

Last year, RiverStone Health sanitarians issued 280 septic permits – about 25% more than usual in a year. The majority of those permits were for new construction, but about one in five was for a repair.

In some areas of Billings’ West End with increased development, groundwater nitrate levels have risen above the acceptable health standard. As a result, new septic systems are required to be higher efficiency. Instead of one tank and a drain field, a system with two tanks and a drain field is needed.

RiverStone Health sanitarians receive more complaints about failing septic systems in the early spring months. That may be because the ground froze deep over the winter and the drain field isn’t working properly. Sometimes, neighbors call to report that wastewater is surfacing. After a complaint is received, a registered sanitarian will call the property owners to inform them. We maintain a list of licensed septic system contractors that the homeowner can call to fix their problem.

Current code requires an effluent filter on all new or repaired septic tanks. That filter should be changed annually so that it prevents trash and other contaminants from blocking water that should flow into the drain field.

Repair or replacement of a failed septic system can cost thousands of dollars. On the other hand, regular maintenance usually costs just a few hundred dollars for pumping out the tank.

Pumping a septic tank usually is recommended every three to five years. How often pumping is required depends on how much wastewater goes into the system and what’s in the wastewater.

Homeowners can take action to keep their septic system running without problems. First, limit your water usage. Make sure no water is wasted by leaks in faucets, pipes or toilets. After meals, scrape plates into the trash can rather than using a garbage disposal. Garbage disposals are the worst thing for septic systems. They increase the frequency that pumping will be needed.

Your septic system is not a trash can. An easy rule of thumb is to not flush anything down your toilets besides human waste and toilet paper.

For more information on maintaining a home septic system, visit riverstonehealth.org, click on “Septic Permits & Subdivision Review” and scroll down to a handy homeowners’ guide and a list of Yellowstone County licensed septic system installers. You may also phone RiverStone Environmental Health Services at 406-256-2770.

Adam Harris, RiverStone Health registered sanitarian, can be reached at 406-256-2770.

