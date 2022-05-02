 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH MATTERS

Let’s make Billings walkable for our children

Ellie Lanz

LANZ

 Courtesy photo

Billings Mayor Bill Cole has declared 2022 the Year of Walkability for our city.  The declaration’s purpose is to identify, create and maintain a safe and walkable city. Why does walkability matter? 

Creating safe, walkable routes can increase community connectivity. It is a free activity that almost anyone can do. Walking is an easy way to increase adolescent physical activity before and after school. 

People who live in more walkable neighborhoods experience lower rates of obesity and diabetes.  Only 1 in 4  Yellowstone County adults and 1 in 3 youth report being at a healthy weight, according to the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment conducted by Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, and St. Vincent Healthcare.

According to the same assessment, 12.5% of Yellowstone County adults reported having a diabetes diagnosis and another 6.4% had been told by their healthcare provider that they had pre-diabetes and were at high risk for diabetes. Diabetes is more common in our county than statewide and has increased steadily since the start of the 21st century.

People are also reading…

Adolescent physical activity can reduce the risk of numerous health problems later in life, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and some cancers.  Since 2008, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recommended that young people aged 6-17 years participate in at least 60 minutes of physical activity daily. About two-thirds of Yellowstone County children are physically active for an hour or more daily. We need to get the rest of our children – and adults - moving more for better health.

Unfortunately, the proportion of students in grades K-8 who walk or bike to school has fallen over the past 50 years from nearly 5 in 10 to 1 in 10. 

Walking and bicycling to and from school or work are great ways to jumpstart your day. Walking or bicycling improves children's concentration, boosts mood and alertness, enhances memory and creativity, and helps them learn to be independent in a positive, safe way.  Walking and bicycling to school – or work – helps to lower transportation costs. With more kids walking and bicycling, there will be less vehicle traffic around the school. 

Parents can give children opportunities to become safe, confident, independent pedestrians. You are your child’s most important role model, so your own safe pedestrian behavior is the best way to teach these valuable skills. After walking with you, your children will be able to recognize and pick the best places to walk, cross and behave as safely as possible near traffic.  They may grow up to become better drivers because they understand how to share the road with people on foot.

So what makes a city walkable?  Next time you go for a walk, ask yourself: Do you have room to walk comfortably? Are the surfaces you are walking on in good, safe condition? Was it easy to cross streets? Was it easy to follow safety rules?  Could your child follow those same safety rules?

As a city, Billings is prioritizing the need to enhance walkability. Be on the lookout for community forums, walking audit tours and the upcoming Commuter Challenge held in the entire month of June.

Eden Sowards, CHES, prevention health specialist at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406-247-3200 or eden.sow@riverstonehealth.org.

