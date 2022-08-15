 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH MATTERS

Let’s talk about monkeypox

  • 0
Kelly Gardner

Kelly Gardner

 Courtesy photo

Monkeypox is now a U.S. public health emergency that requires everyone’s attention to stop the spread of this painful, communicable disease. Communicable disease experts at RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency, want all community members to have the facts about this national disease outbreak. Here are answers to basic questions.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral illness that anyone can get. Symptoms include a rash that may develop anywhere on the body or in the mouth. The rash may include pustules that are very painful and usually last for two to four weeks. The rash may result in scarring.

Sometimes, but not always, infected people also have a fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes or exhaustion. Once symptoms appear, the person remains infectious until the rash has healed and new skin has grown over the scabs, which may take four weeks.

People are also reading…

During that infectious period, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that the infected person isolate at home and wear a mask when around others. The CDC also recommends that someone other than the infected person care for pets until that person is no longer infectious.

How can monkeypox be prevented?

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox or any rash of unknown cause. Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox. Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox. Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used. Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox. Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels or clothing of a person with monkeypox. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

Limited supplies of vaccine to prevent monkeypox are available and approved for people who have been exposed to monkeypox but have not yet developed symptoms. The vaccine also is approved for individuals who are at high risk for becoming exposed.

To learn if you are eligible to receive monkeypox vaccine, send an email to phs.info@riverstonehealth.org or call RiverStone Public Health at 406-247-3396.

How is monkeypox treated?

Monkeypox isn’t a new disease, although it was rare in the United States until the current outbreak. It has been documented for many years in some countries and it can infect wild animals and pets. The federal government is distributing limited supplies of anti-viral treatments that help relieve the symptoms of monkeypox.

Where can I get more information about this communicable disease?

Visit riverstonehealth.org/monkeypox or call RiverStone Public Health at 406-247-3396.

Kelly Gardner, RN, manages the RiverStone Health Communicable Disease Prevention Program.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UK drops prosecution of protesters over slain woman's vigil

UK drops prosecution of protesters over slain woman's vigil

British authorities have quashed plans to prosecute protesters who attended a vigil for a murdered woman during the country's pandemic lockdown. The Crown Prosecution Service said Sunday that cases against six people over the March 2021 vigil in memory of Sarah Everard had been dropped because “our legal test for a prosecution was not met.”  Everard was abducted, raped and killed as she walked home from a friend’s house in London. Her killer, Wayne Couzens, was a serving Metropolitan Police officer. The killing and the police response ignited criticism of the police force and its attitude toward women’s safety. Allegations of misogyny and bungled investigations have undermined confidence in the police.

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat,” has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer. It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too. She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.

What Medicare Part A’s belly-up date means for you

What Medicare Part A’s belly-up date means for you

At its current pace, Medicare’s Hospital Insurance trust fund will run out of money in 2028, according to the latest Medicare trustees report. That’s a two-year extension on the previous estimate, but experts say it’s still not good news, and the government needs to stop twiddling its thumbs. If Medicare exhausts its Part A reserves, hospital insurance spending will be cut by 10% starting as soon as 2029. Shoring up Medicare could mean doing things like shifting some benefits from Part A to Part B, revamping Medicare prescription drug coverage, reducing payments to providers or moving some money over from other parts of the government’s budget.

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: How to not panic every time you feel sick

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News