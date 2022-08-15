Let’s talk about monkeypox

Monkeypox is now a U.S. public health emergency that requires everyone’s attention to stop the spread of this painful, communicable disease. Communicable disease experts at RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency, want all community members to have the facts about this national disease outbreak. Here are answers to basic questions.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral illness that anyone can get. Symptoms include a rash that may develop anywhere on the body or in the mouth. The rash may include pustules that are very painful and usually last for two to four weeks. The rash may result in scarring.

Sometimes, but not always, infected people also have a fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes or exhaustion. Once symptoms appear, the person remains infectious until the rash has healed and new skin has grown over the scabs, which may take four weeks.

During that infectious period, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that the infected person isolate at home and wear a mask when around others. The CDC also recommends that someone other than the infected person care for pets until that person is no longer infectious.

How can monkeypox be prevented?

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox or any rash of unknown cause. Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox. Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox. Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used. Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox. Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels or clothing of a person with monkeypox. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

Limited supplies of vaccine to prevent monkeypox are available and approved for people who have been exposed to monkeypox but have not yet developed symptoms. The vaccine also is approved for individuals who are at high risk for becoming exposed.

To learn if you are eligible to receive monkeypox vaccine, send an email to phs.info@riverstonehealth.org or call RiverStone Public Health at 406-247-3396.

How is monkeypox treated?

Monkeypox isn’t a new disease, although it was rare in the United States until the current outbreak. It has been documented for many years in some countries and it can infect wild animals and pets. The federal government is distributing limited supplies of anti-viral treatments that help relieve the symptoms of monkeypox.

Where can I get more information about this communicable disease?

Visit riverstonehealth.org/monkeypox or call RiverStone Public Health at 406-247-3396.