Lighten up: Yummy, healthier holiday foods

As we get busier and find holiday sweets around every corner, now is a great time to think ahead. To decrease your stress without increasing your waistline, start planning now for healthier holiday meals.
Choose healthy alternatives for cooking.
• Try using plain yogurt instead of mayonnaise in deviled eggs or instead of sour cream in dips.
• Avocado can be a great source for creaminess in recipes like chocolate pudding. Avocado packs lots of nutrition: more than 20 vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. Mashed avocado can be a substitute for oil, butter, mayo, eggs and more. For egg substitution, use 2 to 4 tablespoons of mashed avocado per egg. For all other substitutions, use a one-to-one exchange.
• Use unsweetened applesauce in place of the same amount of oil in recipes.
• Use two egg whites for each whole egg in the recipe.
• Replace all-purpose flour with whole-wheat flour to add extra fiber, protein, and iron. This can be a one-to-one exchange, but you may want to start with only substituting a little at a time.
• Choose whole grain pastas, breads or rice instead of their white flour counterparts.
• For your mashed potatoes, instead of adding cream, choose skim milk.
Pick healthier options at the buffet table: Pumpkin pie instead of pecan pie, sweet potatoes instead of mashed potatoes, cinnamon tea instead of hot chocolate.
Keep healthy options on hand. It is easy to grab cookies and other sweets when they are constantly and easily available. Have cut up carrots and other vegetables readily available in the refrigerator and keep a bowl of bananas or cuties set out where you can see them. If you are going to a party or potluck, bring a healthy and nutritious side dish.
Incorporate vegetables into your meals. Serve salads or vegetable dishes before and during meals. Have a couple options available. Add a variety of color with yellow or red peppers. Think about roasted asparagus or green beans instead of green bean casserole; or roasted carrots or sweet potatoes that aren’t covered in sugar or marshmallows.
Have a meatless meal once a week. Meat does not have to be the main feature of every meal. Instead, use legumes (beans, lentils, dried peas), eggs, tofu, peanut butter or canned fish. These options have less saturated fat and can be an easy, low-cost alternative.
Everything in moderation. You don’t have to deny yourself all of the yummy holiday foods. Instead, choose the couple things you will splurge on that you may only get during the holidays.
Don’t skip meals to “save” calories. It will backfire and you will end up hungrier, leading to overeating. Small snacks during the day and three medium meals versus large meals will help with digestion and decrease the overall amount you eat. For the meals surrounding a “feast” keep them light and nutrient dense. Maybe a light lunch salad or a light breakfast of avocado toast. Using a smaller plate can also help with portion control. Eat until you are satisfied, not stuffed.
Choose drinks wisely. Stick to calorie-free or low-calorie drinks – water, tea, black coffee, or seltzer – instead of alcoholic beverages and high-calorie drinks such as eggnog. If you choose to have alcohol, do so in moderation and alternate between the alcoholic beverage and water.
If you feel like you are missing out or enjoy having a wine glass in your hand, drink your seltzer in a wine glass. You can trick your mind into thinking you’re having the real thing.
By making simple substitutions and doing a little planning, the holidays don’t have to derail your healthy diet. Whether you are trying to lose or maintain weight, control your blood sugar, or watch your cholesterol, the options above can be a great place to start. Don’t feel guilty if you make an unhealthy choice, simply start again at your next meal.
Shawna Coleman, MS, CLC, works at RiverStone Health in the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program and can be reached at 406-247-3370.