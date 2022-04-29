Lockwood Clinic open for business

For those living in Lockwood, a trip to the nearest clinic hasn’t been a walk in the park, until now. SCL Health opened the doors earlier this month to its new school based clinic on the Lockwood Schools campus.

The center is the first primary care practice in the Lockwood area and will serve both students and families in the immediate and surrounding communities.

With 10 exam rooms, a procedure room, x-ray and lab capabilities as well as a space for telehealth visits and behavioral health, providers can now offer well child care, sports physicals, routine immunizations, annual adult physicals, women’s health and preventative care.

School based clinics started cropping up throughout the United States in the 1970s, and have emerged as a useful tool to breaking down access barriers to underserved communities. Students with unmet health needs are more likely to be absent from school, experience suspension and drop out more often than those whose health needs are being met, according to one study.

The main reasons students don't utilize health services is due to a lack of access, confidentiality concerns and inconvenience.

Lockwood has grown to include about 8,000 residents and sits outside of the Billings city limits. Long drive times to the nearest primary care clinic means some may sacrifice half a day or more to see a doctor, making consistent access to high quality care a significant challenge.

The time off work and sky rocketing gas prices means some skip going to the doctor all together, said Don Christman, assistant superintendent for Lockwood Schools.

Since the April 11 opening, an average of five patients a day have been served at the clinic, including some teachers, Christman said.

Two providers from within the SCL Health family, a physician’s assistant and a nurse practitioner, have transferred to work in the new clinic. Leadership at SCL Health has cast a wider net still in search of two medical doctors and a behavioral therapist to work at the new site.

For now, the clinic will have a “soft opening,” said Geneva Singh, manager of the practice. But the clinic will be open throughout the summer months, even when the school is dark.

The model allows providers to approach child care from a holistic standpoint, according to Stefanie Rickhoff, physician’s assistant who transferred to the Lockwood site from the Hardin clinic.

Having a consistent provider through childhood and into adulthood results in better health outcomes, Rickhoff said. And by serving the families as well as the children, providers are able to develop an idea of home life, access to food and a safe environment as well as other social health needs.

Being positioned on the school campus also presents new educational opportunities that are unique to school based clinics. Providers have the chance to teach preventative health practices to youth that will, hopefully, result in an overall healthier community.

Studies show that the presence of a clinic near campus results in improved preventative screening for substance use, vision and nutrition and results in increased vaccination. Access to health care also yields greater student achievement and may reduce dropout rates.

As the first clinic in the Lockwood community, Rickhoff hopes to bridge the gap between health care workers and communities that have a healthy skepticism of health care.

“There is a level of distrust in the medical community based on the political environment that we currently live in. And so, this is an opportunity to…in this specific community, to help build the relationship and bridge that gap,” Rickhoff said.

Nurse practitioner Jodi Gilligan made the switch from palliative care to family medicine to work at the new clinic.

“Through the pandemic, obviously we had a lot of death being in palliative (care), it’s often difficult (work),” Gilligan said. “I want the opportunity to keep people healthy and keep them out of the hospital and impact their lives in a different way.”

She hopes to add advanced care planning to serve residents of all ages in the Lockwood community and educate people on preventing and living with comorbidities.

