Make healthy connections to banish winter blues

Going months without seeing friends and family in person, and attending usual social events can add up to a lot of stress for us. We miss church, entertainment and sports. We worry about our health in the pandemic. High rates of unemployment and struggling business creates financial pressure. Many are dealing with the heartbreak of mourning loved ones who have died during the pandemic. The ways of comforting the sick and sharing condolences have changed along with many other aspects of our lives.
We hear these concerns and see the effects of isolation and stress in our Behavioral Health Clinic at RiverStone Health.
It’s important to know that even if you are isolated at home, you don’t have to be lonely. There are ways to cope with this stressful time. For those who want professional help, there are new and creative ways of delivering mental health care.
First, if you have a professional counselor who you haven’t seen recently because of concerns about safety during the pandemic, contact your counselor. Together, you may be able to find creative ways to continue counseling. Many professionals have expanded their services to offer telehealth visits, so clients don’t even need to leave home for therapy.
If you don’t have or want an internet connection, in-person visits may be available. At RiverStone Health we can offer in-clinic counseling sessions with COVID-19 precautions and technology to keep patients safe.
People with substance use disorders can get help through free online support groups. Various local addiction treatment programs have gone remote with participants connecting over phones, tablets and laptops. It’s different, but it can work.
If you have a sponsor in Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous, call your sponsor; stay connected to stay in recovery. If you need an AA or NA sponsor and don’t have one, call the organization’s national number to request a sponsor.
If you are feeling down, try to think positively. Call a friend -- somebody who generally has a positive outlook. Use your phone to call, Facetime and Zoom with family, friends and colleagues. Consider these other tips for coping with stress:
• Be mindful of your food choices. Do your best to eat a sensible diet.
• Limit your use of alcohol. Alcohol is a depressant. Research shows alcohol decreases the effectiveness of anti-depressant medications.
• Get adequate rest. Try to maintain a sleep schedule. Everything seems worse when you are tired.
• Stay physically active. Experts recommend at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, such as walking, on most days of the week.
• Address grief. Join a local grief support group. Find a special way to honor the memories of your missed loved ones.
• Don’t isolate, but give yourself time for self-care. Consider learning relaxation techniques.
• Limit the time you spend watching, reading or listening to the news.
Have hope and be flexible as you maintain or start healthy habits. Reach out to supportive people – friends, relatives and mental health professionals. This winter may bring some unusual stresses, but the pandemic will end eventually. Reach out when you need help coping.
Sandi Karr, director of Behavioral Health at RiverStone Health, is a licensed clinical professional counselor and licensed addiction counselor. She can be reached at 247-3350.