Make healthy connections to banish winter blues

Going months without seeing friends and family in person, and attending usual social events can add up to a lot of stress for us. We miss church, entertainment and sports. We worry about our health in the pandemic. High rates of unemployment and struggling business creates financial pressure. Many are dealing with the heartbreak of mourning loved ones who have died during the pandemic. The ways of comforting the sick and sharing condolences have changed along with many other aspects of our lives.

We hear these concerns and see the effects of isolation and stress in our Behavioral Health Clinic at RiverStone Health.

It’s important to know that even if you are isolated at home, you don’t have to be lonely. There are ways to cope with this stressful time. For those who want professional help, there are new and creative ways of delivering mental health care.

First, if you have a professional counselor who you haven’t seen recently because of concerns about safety during the pandemic, contact your counselor. Together, you may be able to find creative ways to continue counseling. Many professionals have expanded their services to offer telehealth visits, so clients don’t even need to leave home for therapy.