Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Changes to Medicare D and Medicare Advantage Plans for 2020
We will have 29 prescription drug plans to choose from in 2020. We have added 3 new plan and 5 plans have changed their names and 1 plan is no longer available in 2020.
We will have 3 Medicare Advantage companies to choose from in 2020 with 7 different plans available. We will also have an MSA plan available. Visit with your insurance agent to see which of these options are best for you.
Extra Help Low-income subsidy will continue to provide financial assistance to folks who meet the income and asset criteria. The Big Sky Rx Program, a state funded Prescription Drug plan premium assistance program, has set its maximum premium assistance at $35.40 for 2020.
It is VERY important that you verify that your coverage covers your medications appropriately in 2020.
Changes to Medicare D plans in 2020
New Plans:
• Clear Spring Health Premier Rx
• Clear Spring Health Value Rx
Plans Name Changes:
• Humana Preferred is now called Humana Basic and Humana Enhanced is now called Humana Premier
• Aetna Medicare Rx Saver, Select, and Value Plus are now called Wellcare Medicare Rx Saver, Select, and Value Plus
Plans no longer available:
• Wellcare Extra – you will receive a letter from your plan informing you of the plan decision to no longer sell in our area.
Changes to Medicare Advantage plans
In Yellowstone County:
Humana will have 1 local PPO plan, 1 local HMO plan and 1 local HMO Special Needs Plan. Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Choice will have 2 local PPO plans. PacificSource will have 1 local HMO plan and 1 local HMO Special Needs Plan. Lasso Healthcare will have one Medicare Advantage MSA plan.
Need more information? On Wed., Oct 9 at 12:30 p.m. at the Alliance – Heights (935 Lake Elmo Dr) and Thurs., Oct 10 at 12:30 p.m. at Adult Resource Alliance (1505 Avenue D) the Resource Center Staff will present “Changes to Medicare D and Medicare Advantage plans for 2020.” Please call 259-5212 to reserve your seat for either site.
Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered? Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, PO Box 20895, Billings, MT 59104 or rc@allianceyc.org