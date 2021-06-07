Make your best Medicare choice

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
I’m going to be eligible for Medicare soon. I am getting mail about a variety of Medicare options. Is there any help learning how Medicare and the other Medicare insurances work so I will be able to make my best choice?
There are several ways to get more information about how Medicare works and about the other insurances that work with Medicare like Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantages and Prescription Drug plans.
A great place to start is Medicare.gov. At this website you can learn about Medicare services, create your MyMedicare.gov account, and get personalized information on the best prescription drug plan for you.
Another option is attending a New to Medicare presentation. This is a great way to get an overview of the Medicare system and can be done whenever you first want to explore Medicare. You can attend as often as you like. At the Alliance’s New to Medicare presentation we go over all the basic services of Medicare A&B, how Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantages plans work, and explain how prescription drug plan help with your medication cost. This is such an important step in starting Medicare that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid and the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) have teamed up to present a Welcome to Medicare Virtual Event on June 23rd from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be national speakers talking about Medicare basics and the other Medicare insurance components. Between speakers there will be the opportunity to visit the Montana “Booth” and chat will Montana SHIP counselors for your individual questions. You can register for this free event at SHIPhelp.org.
In addition to these options, Yellowstone county residents can contact the Alliance at 259-5212 to begin the process for a one-on-one personalized discussion of your Medicare insurance options. We ask that you call no sooner than 3 months before your Medicare start date to insure we give you the most up to date information for your situation. If you are outside of Yellowstone County call 1-800-551-3191 for you local SHIP counselor.
Medicare is complicated and can be confusing. A SHIP counselor is a non-biased source of accurate information to help you make the best choice for you.
Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered. Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance, PO Box 20895, Billings, MT 59104 or rc@allianceyc.org