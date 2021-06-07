Make your best Medicare choice

Another option is attending a New to Medicare presentation. This is a great way to get an overview of the Medicare system and can be done whenever you first want to explore Medicare. You can attend as often as you like. At the Alliance’s New to Medicare presentation we go over all the basic services of Medicare A&B, how Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantages plans work, and explain how prescription drug plan help with your medication cost. This is such an important step in starting Medicare that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid and the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) have teamed up to present a Welcome to Medicare Virtual Event on June 23rd from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be national speakers talking about Medicare basics and the other Medicare insurance components. Between speakers there will be the opportunity to visit the Montana “Booth” and chat will Montana SHIP counselors for your individual questions. You can register for this free event at SHIPhelp.org.