Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Q: I just enrolled during the last Annual Enrollment Period, and my new plan is very different than what was shown to me at the time of my enrollment. Do I have any option to change to a different plan?
A: Every year there are Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollments Periods (SEP) granted to Medicare beneficiaries. You may feel you were not fully informed about the consequences of your new plan, a mistake was made, and you didn’t receive what you expected, or if for other reasons you feel you were not served properly you do have an opportunity to get a SEP. You have to call 1-800-MEDICARE and explain your circumstances. The call center representative will assist with the rest of the process.
Q: I enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan in the past but isn’t covering my medical needs as well as I would like. Do I have to stay in this Medicare Advantage?
A: If you currently have a Medicare Advantage and you would like to return to original Medicare you have a disenrollment period from Jan 1, 2020 until Mar. 31, 2020 to drop out of the Advantage plan, return to original Medicare, and get a special enrollment period to enroll in a Medicare D Prescription Drug plan. If you have been in any Medicare Advantage more than one year there is no guarantee you will be able to get another Medicare Supplemental (Medigap) plan. If you have been with a Medicare Advantage for less than one year you maybe able to return to your previous Medicare Supplemental or enroll in a new Supplemental. Your local Medical Insurance agent may be able to help you with this process.
Q: When I was 65 years old I chose not to enroll in Medicare Part B. Can I enroll in Part B at another time?
A: The annual enrollment period for Medicare Part B is January 1st until March 31st each year. If you enroll during this period your Medicare Part B coverage will begin July 1st of the same year. Since you chose to not enroll in Medicare Part B when you were first eligible you will have to pay an extra 10% of the Part B premium for each 12 month period you were eligible for Medicare Part B and were not enrolled. You may qualify for a Medicare B Special Enrollment Period (SEP) at any time, and avoid this penalty, if you have been covered by you or your spouse’s current employer health insurance and are losing this coverage due to retirement or choosing to drop employer coverage.