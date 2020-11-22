Manage diabetes with healthy holiday food choices

• Make room for your favorite dessert. It is possible to enjoy a small serving of your favorite dessert while managing your blood sugars. Try eating fewer or smaller servings of starchy foods (potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, rolls) during the meal to make room for a small serving of Aunt Sally’s apple pie afterward.

• Avoid or limit alcohol consumption. Alcohol can react with insulin and certain diabetes medications and have an unpredictable effect on blood sugars. Discuss with your healthcare provider whether it is safe for you to consume alcohol. Limit yourself to one to two drinks and consume some carbohydrate along with it.

• Remember to stay active. Regular activity along with medication and nutrition are the three elements of successful blood sugar management. When possible, try to get in at least 30 minutes of activity five days a week. Your activity can be something as simple as walking, which is also a great group activity.