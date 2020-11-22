Manage diabetes with healthy holiday food choices

Healthy eating during the holidays can be difficult for most of us. For people with diabetes, seasonal food selections may be even more challenging.
Those of us with diabetes often feel restricted in the foods we can enjoy. The November, December and January celebrations traditionally emphasize snacks, sweets and rich foods that may add to the usual stresses of sticking to a healthy diet.
There are no “forbidden” foods, but care must be taken for healthy blood sugar management. It is easy to overindulge if you aren’t mindful about what you consume. Remember that your diabetes never takes a holiday.
These tips may help you navigate the holiday eating minefield:
• Use your plate as a portion guide. Eating too much at meals can affect your blood sugar levels. Having a guide can assist you in choosing portions sizes that are right for you. Imagine your plate divided into four equal sections. Fill one quarter of your plate with lean protein such as meat, fish or poultry. Carbohydrates such as grains, pasta or starch vegetables (potatoes, peas, corn and legumes) should fill another quarter of your plate. Nonstarchy vegetables such as carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus and brussel sprouts, can fill another quarter to half of your plate. These veggies are naturally low in carbohydrate, low in calories and provide valuable nutrients. Eating nonstarchy vegetables at the beginning of the meal may contribute to a feeling of fullness and help curb overeating.
• Make room for your favorite dessert. It is possible to enjoy a small serving of your favorite dessert while managing your blood sugars. Try eating fewer or smaller servings of starchy foods (potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, rolls) during the meal to make room for a small serving of Aunt Sally’s apple pie afterward.
• Avoid or limit alcohol consumption. Alcohol can react with insulin and certain diabetes medications and have an unpredictable effect on blood sugars. Discuss with your healthcare provider whether it is safe for you to consume alcohol. Limit yourself to one to two drinks and consume some carbohydrate along with it.
• Remember to stay active. Regular activity along with medication and nutrition are the three elements of successful blood sugar management. When possible, try to get in at least 30 minutes of activity five days a week. Your activity can be something as simple as walking, which is also a great group activity.
• Forgive yourself. Sometimes despite our best intentions, things don’t go the way we hoped they would. The same can be said for healthy eating. Everyone makes mistakes. Keep in mind that you are human and doing the best you can. If you have a bad day, remember that it’s just a bump in the road and already in the rearview mirror. Keep looking forward. Just as one meal or day does not make a great diet, one meal or day will not break your nutrition bank.
Knowing that you are taking care of your health may allow you enjoy the winter holidays more fully. Resolve to maintain a good balance between special treats and maintaining the healthy activities and food choices that can keep you well through the holidays and into 2021.
Brian Hagerty, registered dietitian nutritionist at RiverStone Health Clinic, can be reached at 406-247-3350.
