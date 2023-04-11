Nursing home administrators in particular are known for regular appearances at the State Legislature where they plead with lawmakers to adequately fund services used by Montana Medicaid recipients.

But this year, providers are at the Capitol to encourage legislators to honor the findings of a state-commissioned provider rate study and establish a plan to keep them out of the red in the future.

Multiple bills aimed at stabilizing Medicaid providers are advancing through the State Legislature, but none of them made it out of committee without significant changes, making them almost unrecognizable to the original mission.

Countless providers asked legislators to build in a regular inflationary increase to the reimbursement rate — the repayment distributed by the state to pay for services delivered to a Montana Medicaid recipient — which would help stave off future financial crisis.

Two legislators attempted to meet this need in their individual bills — Rep. Mary Caferro in House Bill 649 and Sen. Becky Beard in Senate Bill 296.

Neither bill advanced out of their respective committees before members voted to axe the inflationary adjustments.

A future focused bill

Beard’s planning bill that would create a framework for the future funding of nursing homes and assisted living was tabled before it came back to life with nearly every section struck from the original bill.

Initially, the bill called for periodic analysis of how the reimbursement rate compared to the cost of delivering services. Depending on the outcome, adjustments to the reimbursement rate would have been made every four years.

In opposition to the bill, Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, said that it’s the job of the State Legislature to set rates every session, arguing against any automated changes to funding.

“The main component of what this bill does is it takes away our job here,” Glimm said in a March committee meeting. “We could make this bill for any number of agencies or institutions. We could put them on an automatic increase and not have to sit through subcommittee… Our job is to come here and craft a budget.”

The bill had a number of other aims that could have stabilized the long-term care industry including creating a fence around nursing home appropriations to keep the money from being used in other departments and moved assisted living into the Community First Choice program that provides in-home care for those who qualify.

Killed in Senate Finance and Claims, the bill came back with amendments two weeks later. The only elements left from the original bill were the proposal to move assisted living to the CFC and the proposal to establish procedures for calculating room and board costs for assisted living, which haven’t seen an increase since 2009.

The benchmark bill

Over the course of 2022, 11 rural nursing homes closed across the state and numerous group home administrators shuttered their doors, feebly referring their patients to waitlists for other services.

Providers, particularly those in home health services, saw HB 649 as a saving grace. The additional funding would allow for competitive pay raises to stabilize the workforce and slow the hemorrhage of cash from their budget.

The bill would have closed the 3% gap between the budget established in the Human Services Subcommittee and the recommended reimbursement rates published in the state-commissioned provider rate study. The bill also provided an inflationary increase and removed an occupancy factor for nursing homes that reduces reimbursement to facilities with less than 60% of their beds filled.

Altogether, the changes would have cost the state an additional $25 million in general fund that held the promise of $50 million in federal match.

But before the bill made it out of the appropriations committee, Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Bigfork, brought the hammer down.

His amendment reduced the general fund appropriation down to $5 million, which will be married with $9.3 million in federal special revenue. The money, totaling $14.3 million, is to be funneled into state health department director’s budget.

The bill states that the funds must be used only for increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates.

The inflationary adjustment was removed and the occupancy factor for nursing homes was reinstated despite warnings from national leaders in senior and long term care to abolish it.

“The Republicans have decided to turn away from making data based decision,” said Rep. Caferro, D-Helena, who carried the bill. “This effects very young people with disabilities and people at the twilight of their life.”

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, Caferro said, referring to the cost of living increase awarded to state employees that was voted on and approved earlier in the session.

“If the state gets cost of living increases, and they should, so should private Medicaid providers,” she said.

In its renewed form, HB 649 is advancing through the legislature, and while Caferro is disappointed in the changes, she is grateful that her colleagues voted to significantly increase funding for Medicaid reimbursement.

Emergency funding

Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, introduced a bill to retroactively increase rates for nursing homes from January through June. The new rates will go into effect July 1 this year.

It’s the emergency funding administrators pleaded for in 2022 when closures displaced hundreds of elderly and disabled Montanans.

Carlson asked for $40.9 million, which assumed federal match, in one-time funding for the remaining nursing homes providing care to Medicaid recipients. The state share would have come out to about $14 million.

Following an amendment, the appropriation was reduced down to $5 million of general fund.

“(It) seems very significantly different from the $40 million that went in…but that’s some, some is good,” Carlson said, adding that there are some aspects of the bill language that she dislikes.

The funds will be distributed by the state health department with priority given to nursing homes that are more than 60 miles from another nursing home and to nursing homes in communities where hospitals have a backlog of patients who cannot be discharged due to a lack of skilled nursing beds.

What irks Carlson the most is a sentence that allows the department to distribute funds by any criteria it sees fit.

But she is eager for the bill to progress through the legislature. And like her colleagues, she’s happy some progress was made.