 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SHIP Q&A

Medicare answers…

  • 0
SHIPTag
Courtesy photo

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

I have just received a packet from my Medicare Part D prescription plan. Do I need to do anything?

In late September or early October, your current prescription drug plan will be sending you information about your drug plan for 2023. It will include an Annual Notice of Change and Evidence of Coverage Notices. These notifications will let you know if your premium or deductible will be changing. The packet should also include information on how to access a basic formulary of drugs covered by the plan in 2023. You should check this list of drugs to be sure your medications will be covered by your plan in 2023. If the premium or deductible has become costly or some of your medications are no longer covered, you will have an opportunity to enroll in the other plans available in our area during the Open Enrollment Period from Oct 15th to Dec 7th. If you don’t enroll in a new plan during the Open Enrollment Period, you will most likely have to remain in your current plan until 2024.

People are also reading…

Is there any help in learning about my drug or Medicare Advantage plan options?

The local SHIP counselors will be providing a limited number of one-on-one counseling sessions to help you identify your drug plan options from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. For Yellowstone County call the Alliance Resource Center at 406-259-5212 to reach a SHIP counselor to begin the process to evaluate your options. Call 1-800-551-3191 to reach a SHIP counselor in other areas. 1-800 MEDICARE is also available 24hr per day/7 days a week for phone counseling after October 15th. All counselors are going to need personal information including your Medicare number and a list of your medications including dosages and quantity.

The Resource Center staff will be presenting “Changes to Medicare D and Medicare Advantage Plans for 2023” on October 12 at 1 p.m. at our Main office at 1505 Avenue D. Since there is limited seating please RSVP at 406-259-5212 to reserve your seat. The presentation will be live-streamed on Facebook. It will also be recorded and available on the www.AllianceYC.org shortly after the presentation.

+1 
Sue Bailey mug

Sue Bailey

 Courtesy photo

Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered?  Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance, 1505 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102 or rc@allianceyc.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the U.N. chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such U.N. goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.

AHA News: College Softball Player's Heart Stops After Routine Play

AHA News: College Softball Player's Heart Stops After Routine Play

TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In her second game of the day, Fordham University shortstop Sarah Taffet hit a ground ball to first base. The fielder charged forward, stopped the ball and kept going to tag out Sarah. It turned into a small collision, with Sarah getting knocked to the ground.

Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury

Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury

A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month’s Little League World Series has returned home from the hospital, and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed. The family's lawyer said Tuesday that 12-year-old Easton Oliverson has undergone three brain operations and is now experiencing seizures. He said the boy fell in his sleep on Aug. 15. The lawsuit accuses Little League International and Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport of negligence for using or selling bunk beds without safety railings. A Little League spokesperson declined comment, and the furnituremaker did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

In GOP legislatures, a gender divide emerges over abortion

In GOP legislatures, a gender divide emerges over abortion

A stark gender divide has emerged in debates unfolding in Republican-led states including West Virginia, Indiana and South Carolina following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to end constitutional protections for abortion. As male-dominated legislatures worked to advance bans, protesters were more likely to be women. That happened even as legislators often had support of the few Republican women holding office. In all three states, lawmakers fighting against abortion bans have pointed to the gender divide. They've insisted that male counterparts shouldn’t get to dictate medical decisions for women. Ban supporters maintain that abortion affects not only women, but also children, and all of society.

After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

Since Oregon residents voted in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. Oregon still has among the highest addiction rates in the country. Fatal overdoses have increased almost 20% over the previous year, with over a thousand dead. Steve Allen, behavioral health director of the Oregon Health Authority, acknowledges that Oregon’s experiment has had a rocky start. But he says a milestone has been reached, with more than $302 million being sent to facilities across the state to help people get off drugs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Night owls at higher risk of certain chronic diseases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News