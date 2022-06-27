 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SHIP Q&A

Medicare answers…

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

I have accumulated numerous documents from Medicare and my medical insurance companies over the years. I worried about getting rid of them too soon. How long should I keep these documents?

Medical bills from your provider should be keep for one year after the bill has been paid in full, especially if you plan to deduct the expense from your income tax return. However, if you have a reoccurring condition, it may be a good idea to keep them indefinitely for personal records. Another medical document is an explanation of benefits (EOB) or Medicare summary notice (MSN). These show the medical codes for procedures, the name of doctor and hospitals that are billing you and how much your insurance is paying to different providers. By comparing you EOB/MSN to the medical bill you can see if you are being charge appropriately and it is for medical treatment you actually received. EOB/MSN’s should be kept for at least 3 years or indefinitely if you have a reoccurring condition.

How should I get rid of these documents and protect myself from identity theft?

Any document that has identifiable personal information should be shredded to insure it can’t be used to for fraud. A simple home shredder can work well for on-going use. Yellowstone county has several professional shredding companies and most have drop off shredding options. Even some of our packing and shipping providers offer a shredding service.

Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered? Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance, 1505 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102 or rc@allianceyc.org

Sue Bailey

