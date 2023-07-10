I have heard that Medicare covers some preventative care services and they might be free. Is this true?

Medicare has several preventative services without deductibles and co-insurance associated with the services. The following is a partial list of preventive services available to Medicare beneficiaries at no cost if your physician accepts Medicare assignment.

• “Welcome to Medicare” Physical exam – Available during your first 12 months with Medicare. It will review your medical and social history related to your health, and includes education and counseling about preventative services, including certain screenings, shot and referrals for other care if needed.

• Yearly “Wellness” exam – This will include review of medical and family history, current doctors and medications, routine measurements such as weight, blood pressure, scheduling the appropriate preventative screenings, and a personalized prevention plan.

• Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling

• Cardiovascular Screening – Test for cholesterol, lipid, and triglyceride levels once every 5 years

• Depression Screenings

• Mammograms - Women age 40 and older are eligible for screening every 12 months.

• Pap Tests, pelvic exams, and clinical breast exams – Covered every 24 months, 12 months for those at high risk.

• Colorectal Cancer Screening – Once every 12 to 120 months depending on screening type and your risk factors

• Prostate Cancer Screening – PSA test once every 12 months

• Shots – Covid-19 Vaccinations- as needed, Flu- once every flu season; Pneumococcal – once in lifetime; Hepatitis B – only those at medium or high risk for Hepatitis B

• Bone Mass Measurement – Once every 24 months for those at risk for osteoporosis

• Diabetes Screening – Up to 2 screening per year for those at risk

• Medical Nutrition Therapy – 2-3 hours of one on one counseling for individuals with qualifying conditions such as diabetes and renal disease

• Tobacco Use Cessation Counseling – up to 8 face-to-face visits in a 12 month period with a Medicare-recognized practitioner

• HIV Screening – Once every 12 months (every 4 months if pregnant) for any Medicare beneficiary that request the test

While these screenings have no cost there maybe some costs to you for the office visit require doing the screenings. For more information go to medicare.gov or call 1-800-Medicare and request CMS Publication No. 10110.