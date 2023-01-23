 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SHIP Q&A

Medicare answers...

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

I have heard rumors that many folks may be losing Medicaid shortly. What is that about?

Anyone who qualified for Medicaid after April 2020, during the COVID Public Health Emergency (PHE) has remained eligible for full Medicaid for the duration of the PHE. On December 29, 2022 Congress enacted the Consolidate Appropriations Act, 2023 to eliminate the increase in Federal Medicaid funding that keep all folks who had qualified for Medicaid on continuous enrollment condition. Many folks currently on Medicaid will no longer qualify under the standard Medicaid criteria. All Medicaid enrollees will face a redetermination process to determine if they will remain on Medicaid after special funding ends March 31, 2023. The redetermination process can begin as early as February 1, 2023. The state has a minimum of 12 months to redetermine who will be eligible for Medicaid going forward. The Office of Public Assistance (OPA) will contact all Medicaid clients by mail to do the redetermination process. For this reason, OPA is asking everyone currently on Medicaid to be sure that OPA has your correct address. You can correct your address at: https://mt.accessgov.com/dphhs/Forms/Page/medicaid/changeofaddress. If you don’t have a way to access the previous link and you need to check your address to see if it is correct or change your address at OPA you can call the Resource Center at 406-259-5212. A Resource Center staff member can check this on-line for you. You will have to provide some personal information including your current address and phone number for our staff to be able to assist you. You need to receive, complete and return the redetermination form to OPA to be sure you keep the benefits you are entitled to. Help OPA help you – be sure they have your correct address.

Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered? Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, PO Box 20895, Billings, MT 59104 or email rc@allianceyc.org

