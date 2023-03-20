Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

On my income I have a really hard time paying all my bills. Is there any help to pay my Medicare Part B premium?

If you are a low-income Medicare participant, the Medicare Saving Program can help pay the cost of your Medicare Part B insurance premium, the money deducted from your Social Security check each month, and at some income levels even help pay the Medicare co-pays and $226 deductible.

REMEMBER: Your primary residence (your home) and one automobile are not considered part of your assets. If you have wages the first $65 monthly is excluded and then only 50% of the remaining wages are counted as income. Qualifying for Medicare Savings program will automatically qualify you for Social Security Low-income Subsidy for Prescription Drug plans. Check the table to see if you might qualify.

If you have questions or would like assistance in applying for this program in Yellowstone County contact 259-5212. Other areas call 1-800-551-3191 for the same assistance.

Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered. Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance, 1505 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102 or rc@allianceyc.org