SHIP Q&A

Medicare answers…

Courtesy photo

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

When the Medicare and You 2023 was published in October, Medicare was not able to put in the 2023 deductibles and copays when published. They have been released and are as follows:

  • Medicare Part A Hospital Deductible - $1,600 – a $44 increase from 2022
  • Medicare Part A Skilled Nursing Facility Copay for Days 21-100 - $200 per day - $5.50 per day increase from 2022
  • Medicare Part B Deductible - $226 – a $7 decrease from 2022

Remember if you have a Medicare Supplemental plan as well as Medicare, many, if not all, of these deductibles and copays will be paid by the Medicare Supplement plan. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan your copay and deductibles are set by your plan and maybe different than those shown here.

People are also reading…

Medicare Part B Premium – For most Medicare beneficiaries it will be $164.90 – a decrease of $5.20 from 2021. If your annual income was greater than $97,000 single/$194,000 couple in 2021 you will face additional costs for Medicare Part B and Medicare Part D premiums in 2023. You will receive a letter from Social Security if you will be expected to pay the increase. Medicare may cover anyone diagnosed with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), if they meet certain criteria. Medicare enrollee who are 36 months post kidney transplant are no longer eligible for full Medicare coverage based on ESRD but can elect to continue Part B coverage of immunosuppressive drug by paying a premium. If you qualify for Medicare based on age or disability you would continue full Medicare. The immunosuppressive Med B drug premium for 2023 is $97.10. Medicare B covers insulin taken through an internal pump. Starting 2023 beneficiaries who receive insulin this way will not have to pay the Medicare B deductible for this treatment and their cost share will be capped at $35 for a one-month supply of covered insulin. If you have questions call the Resource Center at 406-259-5212 for more information.

You will be receiving a letter from Social Security in December or January. This is a trifolded letter that will list your 2023 Social Security Benefit, your 2023 Medicare Part B premium, and possibly your Medicare Part D premium if it is paid through Social Security. It will also show what will be deposited by Social Security into your bank account if you have direct deposit. This letter is very important and should be kept in a safe place where you can find it throughout the year. This letter is proof of your Social Security benefit and is necessary when qualifying for many assistance programs.

+1 
Sue Bailey mug

Sue Bailey

 Courtesy photo

Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered?  Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance, 1505 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102 or rc@allianceyc.org

Tags

