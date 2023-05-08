After many years writing this column I am retiring, and I am passing this important information resource to another Resource Center staff member, Krystal Bickel. She will ensure you are informed on important Medicare and Medicaid information each month. Thank you for your loyal readership and please continue to find your Medicare/Medicaid answers here. Be sure to send her any questions you might have regarding Medicare and Medicaid in the future.

What is the difference between Medicare and Medicaid?

Medicare is medical insurance earned by workers for themselves and spouses with a minimum of 40 quarters (10 years) of qualifying earnings. It is available to anyone who is 65 years or older and for folks who have received Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) for 24 months. There are no income or asset limits to qualify for this program. It covers much of an individual’s medical care but does have a monthly premium, deductibles, copays and co-insurance they are responsible for paying.

Medicaid is composed of several different programs that are state based medical assistance for people with low incomes.

The following programs are the most frequently used:

Community First Choice Medicaid is a medical financial assistance program funded by federal and state dollars for low-income individuals in our community that are in qualifying service groups. Those groups include elderly 65 years or older, someone who is blind or disabled, children and pregnant women. The individual must meet income and asset limits to qualify. If a person has Medicare, Medicaid can help with the costs left by Medicare.

Medicaid for Long Term Care is a financial assistance program funded by federal and state dollars for individuals receiving more extensive care. This can be in a facility (nursing home) when an individual needs 24/7 care, has less than $2000 in assets and whose income is insufficient to cover the cost of their care.

The Medicaid Waiver program is also Long-Term Care but provided in the community in an Assisted Living facility or an individual’s own home. It also has income and asset limits to qualify. The Medicaid Waiver program can be limited depending on number of spaces and state funding available.

The Medicaid Expansion is a medical financial assistance program that provides medical coverage for individuals who have income of less than 138% of poverty limit. It has income and asset limits to qualify. It is a component of the Affordable Care Act.

Is there anywhere I can get more information?

The Adult Resource Alliance Resource Center staff will be doing a presentation called “Medicaid 101” on Wednesday, May 31st at 12 pm at the Alliance 1505 Ave D location in the Lewis & Clark Room on the second floor. If you would like to attend, please call (406) 259-5212 to RSVP.