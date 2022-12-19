Medicare answers...

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Did you miss the Open Enrollment Period for Medicare Part D & Advantage Plans? Here are Special Enrollment Periods that might allow you to still change.

For Medicare Advantage Participants:

If you are currently in a PacificSource, Blue Cross, United Healthcare or Humana Medicare Advantage plan and would like to return to original Medicare you have from January 1st until March 31st to return to original Medicare and have a special enrollment to get into a Medicare Prescription Drug plan. Returning to a previous Medicare Supplemental Insurance plan is only guaranteed if you have been with Medicare Advantage plans for less than 12 months. An additional Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for folks in Medicare Advantages allows them a one-time opportunity to move between available Medicare Advantages plans from January 1st to March 31st each year.

If you have enrolled into a Medicare Advantage plan during the recent Open Enrollment Period that you now feel is not the right choice for you, you can use this SEP to return to original Medicare and possibly your previous Medicare Supplement before the next Open Enrollment Period.

For individuals with Extra Help or Big Sky Rx:

You have a special enrollment period at least once any time during the coming year. So if you failed to review your drug plan before Dec.7th you still can look at your plan options for the coming year and enroll in a cheaper plan for 2023.

Old Scam making the rounds again in Montana

If you’re on Medicare, be aware: You will not be receiving a new chip card or a plastic version to update or replace your paper Medicare card. If somebody calls you to tell you that, they’re lying. It’s another Medicare scam.

This scam is active again in Montana. The caller identifies themselves as Medicare and after confirming your cards’ number they will send you a new plastic card. Please be on alert, calls have been reported in multiple counties.

Medicare will never call people on Medicare to ask for or check their Medicare number. This is also the case for other entities such as your Medicare drug plan, Social Security, etc. If someone asks for your birthdate or Medicare number, hang up.

If you suspect you have given your number away to this scam, immediately report it online or call local SMP office. In Yellowstone County that is 406-259-5212.