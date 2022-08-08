 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SHIP Q&A

Medicare answers…

SHIPTag
Courtesy photo

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The Open Enrollment Period for Medicare Prescription and Medicare Advantage plans is Oct. 15th to Dec. 7th again this year. It is time to start the pre-enrollment process.

October 1st is the first day that the Medicare D and Medicare Advantage plans can begin to advertise the new plans for 2023. Beginning in October the plan you are enrolled in will send out information regarding the plan’s benefit for 2023. If you are happy with your plan, you follow the instruction in the packet to keep the plan – you generally don’t have to do anything to remain in your current plan. But remember to check your plan carefully each year! Last year local SHIP counselors helped 415 folks in Yellowstone Co. change their plans and saved them over $520,000 in copay costs for 2022. The local SHIP counselors will be providing a limited number of one-on-one counseling sessions to help you identify your drug plan options from Oct 15th to Dec 7th. In Yellowstone County call 406-259-5212 NOW to begin the 2023 review process. Call 1-800-551-3191 to reach a SHIP counselor in other areas.

Why do I have to keep checking my Medicare D and Medicare Advantages plan every year?

Each year plans can restructure the benefits in their Medicare D and/or Medicare Advantage plans. They can change their premium cost, their deductible amount, what drugs they will cover and what the initial copay for each drug will be for the year. Even if you are happy with the plan you had in 2022, you should check to be sure your drugs continue to be covered by your plan and their copay costs haven’t changed significantly. From October 15th until December 7th you will be able to enroll in a different plan if you want for 2023. The Resource Center staff will be presenting “Changes to Medicare D and Medicare Advantage Plans for 2022” on October 12th at t 1pm at our Main office at 1505 Avenue D. Setting will be limited due to social distancing and we will be following all recommended protocols. The presentation will be live-streamed on Facebook. It will also be recorded and available on the www.AllianceYC.org shortly after the presentation completion.

Sue Bailey mug

Sue Bailey

 Courtesy photo

Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered?  Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance, 1505 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102 or rc@allianceyc.org

