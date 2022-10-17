 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SHIP Q&A

Medicare answers…

  • 0
SHIPTag
Courtesy photo

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

We will have 24 prescription drug plans to choose from in 2023. We have three new plans. Two plans have changed their names. We lost no plans in 2023.

Extra Help Low-income subsidy will continue to provide financial assistance to folks who meet the income and asset criteria. Full Extra help have no deductible and copays will be $4.15 Generics/$10.35 Brand or less. Partial Extra Help will have a deductible of $104 and 15% copay. The Big Sky Rx Program, a state funded Prescription Drug plan premium assistance program, is expected to set its maximum premium assistance at $39.90 for 2023

It is very important that you verify that your coverage covers your medications appropriately in 2023.

People are also reading…

Changes to Medicare D plans in 2023:

New Plans for 2023:

• MedicareBlue Select

• Mutual of Omaha Rx Essential

• Cigna Saver Rx

Name changes to Plans for 2023:

• SilverScript Smart Rx changed name to SilverScript SmartSaver – same plan new name

• Without a plan change Cigna Essential Rx ($30.20 2022 premium) customers will automatically be moved to Cigna Extra Rx ($56.70 2023 premium)

Changes to Medicare Advantage plans:

In Yellowstone County:

We will have 4 Medicare Advantage companies; Humana, PacificSource, Blue Cross, and AARP UnitedHealthcare. Depending on the plan they have a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) or a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) which create preferred networks of providers. It is important your doctors be part of the plan’s network. AARP UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross, Humana, and PacificSource all have a plan with a $0 premium. Blue Cross has a Medicare Advantage that has a plan with complete coverage without any copays or deductible at a much higher premium. Humana and UnitedHealthcare have special Medicare Advantages for folks with both Medicare and Medicaid/QMB. Lasso Healthcare will have Medicare Advantage MSA plan. Visit with your insurance agent to see which of these options are best for you.

Changes to Medicare D and Medicare Advantage Plans for 2023

 

We will have 24 prescription drug plans to choose from in 2023. We have three new plans.  Two plans have changed their names. We lost no plans in 2023. 

 

Extra Help Low-income subsidy will continue to provide financial assistance to folks who meet the income and asset criteria. Full Extra help have no deductible and copays will be $4.15 Generics/$10.35 Brand or less.  Partial Extra Help will have a deductible of $104 and 15% copay. The Big Sky Rx Program, a state funded Prescription Drug plan premium assistance program, is expected to set its maximum premium assistance at $39.90 for 2023

 

It is VERY important that you verify that your coverage covers your medications appropriately in 2023.

 

Changes to Medicare D plans in 2023:

 

New Plans for 2023:

  • MedicareBlue Select
  • Mutual of Omaha Rx Essential
  • Cigna Saver Rx          

 

Name changes to Plans for 2023:

·         SilverScript Smart Rx changed name to SilverScript SmartSaver – same plan new name

·         Without a plan change Cigna Essential Rx ($30.20 2022 premium) customers will automatically be moved to Cigna Extra Rx ($56.70 2023 premium)

 

Changes to Medicare Advantage plans:

In Yellowstone County:

We will have 4 Medicare Advantage companies; Humana, PacificSource, Blue Cross, and AARP UnitedHealthcare. Depending on the plan they have a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) or a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) which create preferred networks of providers.  It is important your doctors be part of the plan’s network. AARP UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross, Humana, and PacificSource all have a plan with a $0 premium.  Blue Cross has a Medicare Advantage that has a plan with complete coverage without any copays or deductible at a much higher premium. Humana and UnitedHealthcare have special Medicare Advantages for folks with both Medicare and Medicaid/QMB. Lasso Healthcare will have Medicare Advantage MSA plan.  Visit with your insurance agent to see which of these options are best for you.

+1 
Sue Bailey mug

Sue Bailey

 Courtesy photo

Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered?  Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance, 1505 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102 or rc@allianceyc.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives

Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives

President Joe Biden's decision to pardon thousands of people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law could give a boost to Election Day ballot proposals in five states that would legalize the drug. Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota will take up proposals to legalize recreational marijuana. Experts say Biden's pardon decision could win over some voters on the fence about the idea. Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states and opposition to legalization has softened despite federal resistance. Opponents of the measures say they see Biden's pardons having little impact on the campaigns.

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Biden said Trump's approach inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Biden has turned to an unlikely source for an election-year solution, taking a page from Trump's own immigration playbook. Biden has invoked a Trump-era rule that Biden’s Justice Department is fighting in court. Biden wants to deny Venezuelans who are fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border.

Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency

Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency

The Biden administration says the COVID-19 public health emergency will continue through Jan. 11 as officials brace for a spike in cases this winter. The decision comes as the pandemic has faded from the forefront of many people’s minds. Daily deaths and infections are dropping and people — many of them maskless — are returning to schools, work and grocery stores as normal. The public health emergency was first declared in January 2020 and renewed every 90 days since. It's dramatically changed how health services are delivered. The administration has said it would provide 60 days notice before it ends the public health emergency.

Clinics offer free vasectomies, citing a surge in demand

Clinics offer free vasectomies, citing a surge in demand

Free vasectomies will be available next month at three Planned Parenthood clinics in Missouri amid a surge in demand for the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. A doctor who is helping with that effort also plans to take his mobile clinic on the road in Iowa. In July alone, the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri performed 42 vasectomies, compared with 10 in the same month last year. Female sterilizations rose to 18 that month from just three in July 2021. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has been hearing similar reports of increased demand from across the country.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways to make weak or damaged hair stronger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News