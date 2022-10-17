Medicare answers…

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

We will have 24 prescription drug plans to choose from in 2023. We have three new plans. Two plans have changed their names. We lost no plans in 2023.

Extra Help Low-income subsidy will continue to provide financial assistance to folks who meet the income and asset criteria. Full Extra help have no deductible and copays will be $4.15 Generics/$10.35 Brand or less. Partial Extra Help will have a deductible of $104 and 15% copay. The Big Sky Rx Program, a state funded Prescription Drug plan premium assistance program, is expected to set its maximum premium assistance at $39.90 for 2023

It is very important that you verify that your coverage covers your medications appropriately in 2023.

Changes to Medicare D plans in 2023:

New Plans for 2023:

• MedicareBlue Select

• Mutual of Omaha Rx Essential

• Cigna Saver Rx

Name changes to Plans for 2023:

• SilverScript Smart Rx changed name to SilverScript SmartSaver – same plan new name

• Without a plan change Cigna Essential Rx ($30.20 2022 premium) customers will automatically be moved to Cigna Extra Rx ($56.70 2023 premium)

Changes to Medicare Advantage plans:

In Yellowstone County:

We will have 4 Medicare Advantage companies; Humana, PacificSource, Blue Cross, and AARP UnitedHealthcare. Depending on the plan they have a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) or a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) which create preferred networks of providers. It is important your doctors be part of the plan’s network. AARP UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross, Humana, and PacificSource all have a plan with a $0 premium. Blue Cross has a Medicare Advantage that has a plan with complete coverage without any copays or deductible at a much higher premium. Humana and UnitedHealthcare have special Medicare Advantages for folks with both Medicare and Medicaid/QMB. Lasso Healthcare will have Medicare Advantage MSA plan. Visit with your insurance agent to see which of these options are best for you.

