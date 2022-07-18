Medicare answers…

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Medicaid is a medical financial assistance program funded by federal and state dollars for low-income individuals in our community that are in qualifying service groups. Those groups include elderly 65 years or older, someone who is blind or disabled, children and pregnant women. The individual must meet income and asset limits to qualify. If a person has Medicare, Medicaid can help with the costs left by Medicare.

Community First Choice provides Medicaid assistance in a community setting like your home.

Medicaid for Long Term Care is for individuals receiving more extensive care in a facility (nursing home) when an individual needs 24/7 care, has less than $2000 in asset and whose income is insufficient to cover cost of care.

The Medicaid Waiver program is also Long Term Care but provided in the community, in an Assisted Living or an individual’s own home. It also has income and asset limits to qualify. The Medicaid Waiver program can be limited depending on number of spaces and state funding available.

The Medicaid Expansion is a medical financial assistance program that provides medical coverage for individuals who have income of less than 138% of poverty limit. It has income and asset limits to qualify.

Anyone who has qualified for Medicaid after April 2020, during the COVID Public Health Emergency (PHE) have remained eligible for full Medicaid for the duration of the PHE. The Federal government will notify states at least 60 days before they will end the PHE. The ending of the PHE will begin the unwinding of the special rules that have been in place since April 2020. The state has a minimum of 12 months to redetermine who will be eligible for Medicaid going forward. The Office of Public assistance will contact folks on Medicaid by mail to do the redetermination process. For this reason, the Office of Public Assistance is asking everyone currently on Medicaid to be sure the Office of Public Assistance has your correct address. You can correct your address at: https://mt.accessgov.com/dphhs/Forms/Page/medicaid/changeofaddress. If you need to check your address to see if it is correct, you can create a personal Medicaid account at apply.mt.gov and you will be able to see what information Medicaid currently has for you.