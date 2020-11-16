Medicare copay changes for 2021

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

When the Medicare and You 2021 was published in October, Medicare was not able to put in the 2021 deductibles and copays as they had not been approved by Congress at the time of publishing. They have been released and are as follows:

Medicare Part A Hospital Deductible - $1,484 – a $76 increase from 2020

Medicare Part A Skilled Nursing Facility Copay for Days 21-100 - $185.50 per day - $9.50 per day increase from 2020

Medicare Part B Deductible - $203 – a $5 increase from 2020

Remember if you have a Medicare Supplemental plan as well as Medicare, many, if not all, of these deductibles and copays will be paid by the Medicare Supplement plan. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan your copay and deductibles are set by your plan and maybe different than those shown here.