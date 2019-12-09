As the result of recent fraud takedowns, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) identified a group of beneficiaries whose Medicare numbers were being fraudulently used to bill Medicare for unnecessary medical equipment and services. This was not due to a breach of personal information. To protect the beneficiaries from continued Medicare fraud, CMS gave them new Medicare numbers.
New cards (with new numbers) for affected beneficiaries will arrive with an accompanying letter that explains the situation and further actions to take.
The majority of beneficiaries should have received their new cards by the end of last week. This should not impact their access to care or ability to enroll in Medicare plans during Open Enrollment. People who have concerns or experience a problem should call 1-800-MEDICARE for assistance.
When people with Medicare receive their new card in the mail, it is important that they:
• Securely destroy their old card with the compromised Medicare number.
• Share their new Medicare number with their health care providers.
You have free articles remaining.
• Start using their new Medicare card right away.
• Protect their Medicare number just like a credit card.
If you think you’ve been a victim of Medicare fraud, call Yellowstone Senior Medicare Patrol: (406) 259-5212.
Information provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.