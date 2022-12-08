Miles City nursing home closing, the 11th one in Montana this year

Another rural nursing home announced a voluntary closure on Tuesday, making 11 Montana facilities – 16% of the state’s nursing homes – that have closed in 2022.

Friendship Villa in Miles City is the eighth Lantis Enterprise property to close in the state and is home to 36 residents, according to Lantis Enterprise COO, Wendy Soulek. It’s been one month since the last rural skilled nursing facility closed in Columbus.

“Staffing is getting more and more challenging,” Soulek said, adding that multiple nurses have resigned recently.

The facility hasn’t had a physical therapist on staff for some time either.

In an effort to keep the facility open, the remaining staff worked around the clock to make ends meet. But, when another RN resigned on Sunday, staff told Soulek that it would no longer be possible to keep operations going.

Nursing homes are required to meet certain staff-to-patient ratios in order to administer quality care and to comply with Medicare Certification. Thus, the reduction in staff also reduces the number of beds available to patients.

“We are definitely beaten down,” Soulek said, adding that there is no more money in the budget for traveling staff. Wages and living accommodations for travelers tend to cost at least twice as much as having a permanent employee.

Multiple nurses who left Friendship Villa accepted employment at the VA Clinic in Miles City, according to Soulek. The VA Clinic receives government funding which allows them to offer excellent benefits and higher wages for employees.

Soulek said she can’t blame them for seeking better employment.

Due to severe underfunding of senior and long term care, nursing homes and direct care agencies struggle to offer competitive wages and many have left the profession for higher paying jobs, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

The only other skilled nursing facility in Miles City is the extended care unit at Holy Rosary Healthcare, a sister facility to St. Vincent Healthcare. The president of Miles City facility, Karen Costello, said they are working with leadership at Friendship Villa to identify placements for the residents.

Holy Rosary is able to take some of the displaced tenants, depending on the resident and staffing needs. The hospital is also able to provide employment opportunities for staff from Friendship Villa.

While some residents may be able to move into the hospital’s extended care unit, Soulek said there aren’t enough beds to accommodate all the displaced residents.

And as more rural facilities close, the elderly have been shuffled towards more urban areas. When Beartooth Manor closed in Columbus and Cedar Wood Villas closed in Red Lodge, most residents moved to Parkview Care Center and Eagle Cliff Manor in Billings.

Now, nursing home beds in the Billings market are dwindling.

“I don’t know where they’re going to go,” Soulek said

Lantis Enterprises is the only provider of home health services in Miles City, but staffing shortages persist in that industry as well, particularly in rural Eastern Montana.

There aren’t enough home health nurses to provide the 24/7 care that most nursing home residents need, Soulek said.

"(In Miles City) it's cowboy culture. These people have never once expected a hand out. These are people who have given it their all their whole lives," Soulek said. "The governor is willing to pay more for prisoners than for elderly who need health care."

Proposed budget

Over the summer, officials at the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) pointed families towards utilizing home health services as a way to age in place, which most Montanans over the age of 65 hope to do, according to an AARP survey.

But in order to make the transition toward aging in place, a massive investment in senior and long-term care services is needed from the state, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

In the governor’s proposed budget for 2023, funding for nursing homes increased by $21 million. To help stabilize the industry, a portion of one-time-only funding is dedicated to nursing homes, although it is unclear how much money will be available.

In total, senior and long-term care was allocated $690.8 million, which will be spread out over the course of two years and will cover numerous programs.