Montana health department sued after denying public records request

Disability Rights Montana filed a lawsuit against the state health department Wednesday after the agency denied a public records request regarding the hiring of Mike Randol, head of Montana’s Medicaid and Health Services program.

Hired on May 31, 2022, Randol directs three divisions in the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and is responsible for managing a combined annual budget of $2.7 billion, according to a press release from the law firm representing DRM.

Leadership at DRM formally requested any and all documents pertaining to the hiring of Randol including applications or nomination materials, according to the complaint. The initial request for documents was sent on July 13, 2022.

The request was denied twice by public information officer Jon Ebelt. He initially stated the materials were confidential, protected by the Montana Constitution.

“This request for an individual employee’s application materials and documents is ‘a case in which the demand of individual's privacy clearly exceeds the merits of public disclosure,’” Ebelt wrote in an email to DRM earlier this year, directly quoting the state Constitution.

Executive Director for DRM, Bernadette Franks-Ongoy, argued that Randol’s position as the head of Medicaid Services, which serves more than 310,000 Montanans, classifies him as a public figure.

“Mr. Randol has limited, if any, privacy interests in information relevant to his ability to perform public duties,” Franks-Ongoy wrote in an Aug. 3 email to Ebelt. “Given his position of public trust, the right to know clearly outweighs any such interests."

Brought into question in the lawsuit are the subtleties of a Montanan’s constitutional right to know, a law that ensures a person’s right to examine documents or to observe the deliberation of all public bodies or agencies of state government.

The suit alleges that DPHHS violated the public’s constitutional right to know by refusing to examine documents that are in the agency's possession regarding a public figure.

“The department did not engage in any sort of analysis (of the request),” said Niki Zupanic with Upper Seven Law, the firm representing DRM. “There are various factors that DPHHS should have considered…as one of the largest agencies, they should not have expected a complete blanket over this information. That is not a reasonable expectation.”

Zupanic said that the department should have weighed Randol’s right to privacy against the huge amount of public funds that are at stake as well as the vulnerable populations who rely on Medicaid, including impoverished Montanans, elderly, those with disabilities and many more.

“(Ebelt’s) response showed that the department failed to do the analysis,” Zupanic said, adding that the agency did notto accurately weigh Randol's right to privacy against the public's right to know.

Ebelt declined to provide a comment for this article.

Concerns about Randol

Following the announcement of his employment, very little information was released about the decision to hire Randol or his plans for the department.

His recent streak of overseeing the privatization of Medicaid services in other states is worrisome to many, but it is unclear if the current administration plans to move Montana towards managed care, Zupanic said.

As a federally mandated protection and advocacy program for Montanans with disabilities, DRM has a vested interest in the future of Medicaid operations and the qualifications of who hold positions with a high level of public trust, Zupanic said.

Not only are the majority of those served by DRM Medicaid users, but the purpose of the non-profit is to monitor facilities and investigate issues of abuse or neglect. And when funds are directed from an already tight state budget towards hiring private companies to manage Medicaid benefits, that has potential to negatively impact the quality of care and the accessibility of care for the state’s most vulnerable populations.

The lack of information about Randol concerned Franks-Ongoy, and prompted the formal request for documents, according to Zupanic.

The trend

A number of lawsuits regarding public records request denials have come across Zupanic’s desk over the last two years.

She has noticed less transparency and greater secrecy among government departments since Gov. Greg Gianforte took office. And it has hindered the public’s ability to engage in government, according to Zupanic.

“This trend is evident in this request denial,” Zupanic said. “It should not be this hard to information the public is entitled to…the state has a lot of resources to say no, but this is violating Montanans constitutional right to know.”