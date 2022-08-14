Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis

The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana.

Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from the field. To backfill, hospital administrators have turned to traveling or contracted staff, whose wages cost at least three times more than permanent employees.

Within the first quarter of 2022, Bozeman Health reached its financial barrier, according to Brad Ludford, chief financial officer at Bozeman Health. By June, the hospital was operating at a nearly $15 million loss, pushing the hospital to its breaking point. As a result, CEO John Hill announced significant layoffs among leadership.

Twenty-eight positions were eliminated last week and 25 open positions were frozen. In total, there are 53 positions impacted at the hospital.

“We’re eliminating leadership in order to retain frontline workers,” Hill said.

The monthly expenditure for the 55 travelers working now costs up to $1 million per month, according Ludford. While still significant, it’s a vast improvement from December 2021 when the hospital was expending $1.2 million per week to cover the cost of 180 travelers.

The goal is to whittle the total down to 25 travelers or fewer, Hill said.

With a severe housing crisis and skyrocketing cost of living in Bozeman — where the average home price is about $900,000 — wage adjustments to retain permanent staff has been critical.

While labor typically accounts for a significant portion of operating costs, right now labor expense is over or at 50% of the hospital’s cost structure, said Ludford.

Financial challenges are hitting the larger, more urban hospitals more severely than those with a critical access hospital designation.

As prospective payment system (PPS) facilities, the reimbursement for Medicare and Medicaid payments is made on a predetermined, fixed amount.

At Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, as 80% of the revenue comes from government payers, there is little ability to adjust prices, said Chief Operating Officer Kirk Bodlovic.

While Bodlovic didn’t give specifics, he did say that wages are taking up a much larger percentage of revenue than past years.

In fact, the financial situation in Missoula is very similar to the conditions at Bozeman Health. Traveling staff costs are running up a bill of approximately $1 million per month when, before the pandemic, there were no agency staffers on the campus at all.

Now, with so much money being spent on travelers, permanent staff have questions and concerns about wages, Bodlovic said.

“We are trying to ensure we have the appropriate number of staff to care for patients and provide support to permanent staff,” he said in a written statement following the interview.

Rising rent has forced some of his permanent staff out of Missoula and other potential hires took a step back after catching a whiff of the housing crisis.

“The number of (permanent staff) we’re losing isn’t keeping up with recruitment,” Bodlovic said. “I can’t imagine there’s a hospital not struggling with staffing.”

The entire Providence health system has experienced a $500 million loss in the first quarter of 2022. And the Missoula campus is feeling its share of loss, though Bodlovic did not share specific numbers.

Limited skilled nursing beds is adding to the financial complexity, Bodlovic said. Just last weekend Providence had to board patients in the emergency department because many beds were filled with long-term patients that would otherwise be discharged to skilled nursing facilities.

When patients cannot be discharged to long-term care facilities, the hospital has to staff to the necessary levels to care for them.

Both hospitals have so far avoided minimizing services available to the public. Generally, maternal care and behavioral health are the first departments to see cuts as neither bring in very much revenue.

Finding stability

Benefis Health System in Great Falls managed to say goodbye to all their traveling staff at the end of June, but the facility isn’t necessarily out of the woods.

Benefis has a number of nurses working in positions outside the typical bedside role, said Director of Nursing Rayn Ginnaty. Those nurses are encouraged to fill in where there are gaps left by travelers.

For this to work and to avoid burnout, nurses at Benefis have a lot of control over scheduling.

“You have to look at models to decentralize decision making,” Ginnaty said, adding that each department has the ability to communicate closely with staff to build their own schedule.

Great Falls also hasn’t seen the population growth that Bozeman and Missoula have. Less pressure in the housing market and a more affordable cost of living positively influences recruitment, Ginnaty said.

St. Vincent Healthcare declined to comment for this article, but Billings Clinic Chief Financial Officer Pirscilla Needham said The Clinic has not been immune to financial challenges.

An overall increase in net revenue and a positive operating income puts Billings Clinic in a better financial position than others, but expenses for drugs, supplies and labor have doubled.

Needham confirmed that the hospital is paying more traveling workers than previous years, but she did not provide an estimate as to how much the hospital was spending on travelers.

She also confirmed that the hospital has assisted travelers in finding housing in Billings during their stay, but wouldn’t give a number as to how many travelers were on staff presently.

“Focusing on travelers is only one piece of a larger picture,” Needhan said, adding recruitment teams are doing their best to build a strong permanent workface.