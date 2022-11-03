Montana to end free COVID-19 testing; nursing homes fear financial burden

The state health department announced in a memo this week that free COVID-19 testing services will no longer be available to most organizations after Dec. 11, 2022.

”The federal funding to support these testing activities is ending and near exhaustion,” read the memo.

Throughout the pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services has provided rapid antigen test kits and PCR testing services free through the State Health Laboratory and MAKO for a number of sectors, including long-term care facilities and public schools.

Testing support in public schools, early childcare facilities and local and Tribal public health will continue through June 30, 2023, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding runs out.

State facilities will continue to have access to free rapid antigen test kits through DPHHS until the federal funding runs out. This includes the Montana State Hospital, the Veteran’s Homes in Columbia Falls, Glendive and Butte, the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center, the Intensive Behavior Center and the Montana Chemical Dependency Center.

All other organizations will have to purchase test kits from vendors. The SPHL will continue to process PCR tests, but now at a $95 charge per test.

Impact to long-term care

The announcement was another devesting blow to rural long-term care facilities.

The extra expense could be ruinous for nursing homes in the state, with several of them closing throughout 2022 due to unprecedented staffing shortages and a subsequent financial crisis. At least nine facilities have shuttered their doors over the last year as the Medicaid reimbursement rate falls devastatingly short of the actual cost of care.

Valley View Homes in Glasgow averages 2,080 COVID tests a year for the 56 residents plus staff, said Wes Thompson, administrator at the facility. Assuming each is a PCR test that costs $95, a minimum of $197,600 would need to be put aside in the budget to cover COVID testing. That’s money these facilities simply do not have.

“What the state doesn’t realize is we’re liquidating all our assists to make ends meet,” said Thompson, adding that if a water leak developed in the facility tomorrow, there would be no money to fix it.

Darcel Vaughn at the Gallatin County Rest Home in Bozeman goes through about 16 tests per day just for her staff. Vaughn is still using the free Binax test kits provided by the state, but in lieu of the announcement, she began crunching the numbers for the actual cost of testing.

Just to stay on top of testing for her staff with the Binax tests, Vaughn would have to set aside a minimum of $40,000 for testing.

Testing for residents fluctuates significantly as they are only tested when symptomatic or when the facility follows protocol for an outbreak, meaning the actual cost of testing could be significantly higher.

“At $40,000 a year, we probably won’t be able to do it,” Vaughn said, adding that the only option would be to cut down on testing. But she worries staff will start chalking up a stuffy nose to seasonal allergies or a cold, potentially putting elderly residents at risk.

Elderly residents in congregate settings were some of the very first victims of the COVID-19 virus in the U.S. and are considered to be one of the most vulnerable populations for severe illness and death.

At least 649 nursing home and assisted-living residents have died from a COVID-19 infection, according to the state’s most recent data published April 8, 2022.

With an uptick of COVID infections, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, testing needs in long-term care may need to ramp up.

“Long-term care was the primary issue (at the beginning of the pandemic). Now they’re going to stop services that are supposed to help us stay on top of it,” Vaughn said. “(The state) requires us to test when we need to, but they won’t support us.”