Montana's growing Hispanic population is struggling to access health care

Montana’s high mountain peaks and slower-paced lifestyle have drawn many newcomers over the past 10 years, including minority populations.

The state is seeing the third-fastest-growing Hispanic population in the country, following only North and South Dakota. The 2020 Census reflects a nearly doubled Hispanic population over the last 10 years, although Montana State University researcher Sally Moyce expects only a sliver of that population is represented in the data.

Though fast growing, the population remains below 100,000, meaning Montana is considered a “new-growth community” with limited Spanish-speaking resources, said Moyce. The state lacks certain basics such as Spanish-speaking health care providers, Spanish versions of documents and health questionnaires, exacerbating health disparities that already exist due to lack of affordable housing.

In fact, according to the 2020 Census, Montana’s Hispanic population is closer to 45,000, an increase of approximately 16,634 people, about 4.2% of the state’s population. That's up from 2.9% in 2010.

America’s Hispanic populations are often migratory, stopping in areas where there is work. Between the construction at Big Sky and growing hospitality industry, Gallatin Valley is seeing a significant portion of the growing minority population, Moyce said, adding that the outdoors are also appealing to those traveling from South and Central American countries.

Community Health Partners (CHP) in Bozeman provides primary care for all, regardless of ability to pay and sees much of the Hispanic population. About 5.6% of the clinics patient population speak a language other than English and of those, 90% are Spanish speakers, said CHP Communication Specialist Buck Taylor.

“We’re speaking Spanish in all our locations every day,” said Taylor. CHP has sites in Bozeman, Belgrade, Livingston and West Yellowstone as well as two school based clinics.

CHP has worked to bolster its Spanish speaking providers or take on translators since the mid-2000s when Mexican immigrants moved to Bozeman seemingly overnight, said Taylor. The center has managed to flesh out its Spanish options for its patients, but has recently run into a new phenomenon as CHP refers patients out to specialists.

Those referred to private practices to see specialists are, at times, not able to receive services because there are no Spanish speaking providers or translators. At this point, local providers have leaned on CHP or other services to bridge the gap.

Hispanic communities in rural settings often struggle to access comprehensive health care, resulting in more chronic illness.

For the Mexican population, with at least a decade of integration, many have found ways to communicate, sometimes at the expense of having a child translate, Taylor said.

But as organized crime and gang violence persist in Honduras and other countries in South and Central America, more families are being displaced than ever. Taylor has seen more Honduran families arrive in Bozeman over the last year who have struggled to integrate into the community.

Bienvenidos, a Bozeman organization that received its nonprofit status in Sept. 2021, is working with 28 Hispanic families to help them integrate into the community. Of those, eight families arrived in the last month, said Amanda Cater who is on the board of directors for the organization.

There are multiple families on the group’s waiting list, Cater said, adding that there aren’t enough volunteers to serve all those in need. Most families are from Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

Volunteers with the group are both Spanish speakers and non-Spanish speakers, and help newcomers access groceries from the food bank and connect them with resources. Cater recently taught a man how to use the bus system in Bozeman as transportation presents major obstacles to accessing community resources.

Cater has helped get patients to doctors appointments, but finds most families hit a language barrier early on, unable even to make their own appointments.

A significant portion of health care involves phone conversations to schedule appointments, receive lab results, discuss treatment plans and more. But without Spanish speakers at reception or in provider positions, the information can be lost over the phone, said Dr. Claire Kenamore, Billings Clinic pediatrician in Bozeman.

“These families end up receiving very fractured health care,” Kenamore said. “They’ll have one small part of the problem fixed at one visit, but they don’t get an overall plan of attack.”

Kenamore usually sets the patients' next appointments while they're in her office in order to get them scheduled while a translator is present. Communicating with the next clinic ensures the staff has a translator on the day of the appointment.

While the Hispanic communities in Montana face similar health disparities as in other parts of the country, the issues are more acute in rural communities due to resource and physician shortages, said Josh Billstein, director of strategic development with Billings Clinic.

“We have to be careful not to come to folks with solutions in a health care mindset. We want to be a partner, and a lot of that is listening to those communities,” Billstein said.

Novel partnerships, particularly with MSU, that engage Hispanic immigrants in health research is one way Billstein and the Billings Clinic team are participating in the conversations around health care access for the growing minority group.

At regularly held health fairs with community partners, a research team screens Hispanic individuals and is able to provide some services to those without health insurance. The fairs also provide a snapshot into the general health of the community.

Though housing costs may eventually force out immigrants, Billstein and Kenamore recognize a community benefit in understanding care for new and growing minorities in Montana.

"It’s important that this population knows that they are welcome here," Kenamore said, adding that continuity of care is critical in creating positive health outcomes.

