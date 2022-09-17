Move toward in-home care for elderly in Montana needs significant investment from state

As pandemic-fueled financial losses continues to rattle the health-care industry, state officials have started nudging elderly Montanans toward aging at home. While encouraging aging-in-place is a step, the state will need to make significant investments in home-based senior and long-term care to meet the imminent swell in demand.

The historically low Medicaid reimbursement rate has fallen drastically short of the actual cost of care, causing a number of health facilities to operate at a financial loss. Senior and long-term care (SLTC) services have traditionally been underfunded, but a recent provider rate study revealed just how much.

Not including nursing homes, the SLTC sector needs $35.9 million in order to bridge the gap between the cost of care and the reimbursement rate, according to the provider rate report.

Montana’s direct care workforce has not been immune to the health care worker shortage, and is short hundreds of caregivers, according to previous reporting by The Gazette. And in rural Eastern Montana, the shortages and recruitment challenges are amplified.

Direct care workers provide the in-home services people need in order to age safely in place and includes housekeeping, help with personal care, health care services, transportation, help with errands and more.

Traditionally, these positions have not paid well, the benefits are limited, the career ladder is shaky, employee support is inadequate, transportation between clients creates a barrier and the work is physically demanding. As a result, workers aren’t staying in direct care jobs, said Lisa Sheppard CEO of Missoula Aging Services.

Due to severe underfunding, agencies are unable to offer a competitive wage, with many employers in the industry saying they’re losing employees to Walmart, fast food restaurants and other retail jobs.

To attract and retain well-trained workers, it’s going to take commitment from the state to make the direct care career path appealing, say advocates, and unfortunately it will come with a big price tag.

Wage increases and benefits are the biggest factors, according to Sheppard who says there’s no way around it.

“It’s hard for people to hear. It’s another big price tag,” Sheppard said, but it comes down to “what we’re willing to do to help other Montanans.”

On top of it all, Montana is leading the West in the silver wave and the need for senior services will only increase over the next 30 years. From 2001 to 2017, the number of Montana residents over 60 years old increased 26.3%, according to data from the 2019 state plan for aging. The fastest growing age group in the state includes those 85 and older, which will increase 57% by 2030.

With a severe funding shortage and a vulnerable population that will keep growing, there’s no obvious short-term solution, but to gauge the breadth of the crisis, state officials took a first step by including senior and long-term care services in the provider rate study.

The rate study came to fruition after nursing homes and other aging services pleaded with the governor’s office and the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) to provide additional relief funds to tide them over until the Medicaid rate could be addressed in the 2023 legislative session.

A separate rate study for nursing homes is still being compiled. Guidehouse staff, contracted by DPHHS to carry out the study, will release the report in October.

'A dire picture'

Historical rate inequities have developed in a number of different health care sectors, but SLTC service rates lag behind provider costs much more significantly than in other programs, according to the Guidehouse report.

Compensation for personal assistant services make up the most substantial portion of overall spending in direct care costs, and when combined with homemaker services, the two make up 40% of expenditures.

Currently, homemaker reimbursement rates come to $4.35 for every 15 billable minutes, but the benchmark recommendation set by Guidehouse to identify adequate direct care wages, comes to $7.61, meaning there is a $3.26 loss per client every quarter of an hour.

A visit from a personal assistant employed by an agency is reimbursed $5.51 for every 15-minutes, but the benchmark is set at $8.92, accounting for a $3.41 loss for the unit of time or $13.64 an hour.

Self-directed personal assistants, assistants in which the client directs, pays and manages the worker themselves, would need a 60.1% rate increase to meet the benchmark.

A self-directed overnight personal assistant loses $2.86 every 15 minutes due to the anemic Medicaid rate.

Every visit from a home health aide accrues a $5.69 loss, specialty trained attendants lose $2.72 during 15-minutes of work, licensed practical nurses lose $6.17 in the same unit of time, and registered nurses lose $9.60. Nearly every wage under the SLTC division, including supervising positions, are severely underfunded.

“If it sounds like a dire picture, that’s because it is,” Sheppard said.

And with the recent closures of rural nursing homes, Sheppard is worried for the elderly in the state, saying that families are already doing everything they can.

“We’re in a time when we need to think about what caregiving will be like. So far, it’s not a good plan for getting out of a crisis,” Sheppard said.

The SLTC division would need a 39.1% bump in funding, or $35.9 million, in order to close the gap created by the Medicaid rate. With a growing senior population, the state will also need to invest in expansion.

Future demand

There are about 432,000 Montanans who are age 50 or older, a number that increases about 1.34% every year, according to August 2022 data from AARP. Adults between the ages of 50 and 64 make up about 25% of the state’s population, 65 to 75 year-olds make up 39% and those 75 and older account for 35% of the population in Montana.

The number of Montanans over age 50 is expected to reach 42% by 2050. Their contributions will account for an estimated $84 billion in the state’s gross domestic product, 48% of the projected GDP.

Along with an aging population, an AARP survey found that 85% of Montanans hope to age in their homes. Currently, the state does not have the direct care workforce needed to meet the demand, said Mike Batista, director of government affairs for Montana AARP.

“There are lots of benefits to in-home care, but we need funding to reflect desire. Right now we’re pretty short of what we need,” Batista said.

Nearly two-thirds of Montanans are retired, but about 78% of Montana AARP members are concerned about having Medicare benefits available to them in the future and 63% are worried about covering medical expenses in their old age.

Ultimately, home-based services are cheaper than paying for institutionalized skilled nursing, and with adequate in-home care, the elderly are less likely to need a nursing home. But most people find themselves in limbo between not qualifying for Medicaid and not being able to afford the cost of home-based services, which comes to about $35,000 a year.

Federal Medicaid does not cover assisted living or home health services, meaning these services fall under the state-funded Medicaid Waiver Program. Those who receive the waivers are required to meet nursing facility level of care, be eligible for Medicaid long-term care coverage and have a slot for service, according to Jon Ebelt, director of communications at DPHHS.

There are a total of 2,502 individuals in Montana who receive a Medicaid waiver, accounting for $50,504,207, fully consuming the waiver fund. Waivers are capped by slots and the number served, Ebelt said. It would be up to the Legislature to expand waiver services.

DPHHS funding

The SLTC programs are currently funded by a combination of tobacco initiative funds, general funds and the Medicaid match. Through the Older American’s Act, some federal program dollars come in for meals, in-home support, health programs and caregiver support. Those federal dollars are then matched with state general funds and local county funds, Ebelt said.

The provider rate study was the first step toward assessing the current direct care model. The data analysis that follows should shed more light on the effectiveness of current wage enhancement programs and the alignment of services across the division.

The DPHHS also plans to re-initialize the Money Follows the Person (MFP) program under which the state received $9.4 million in 2014 to transition Medicaid recipients out of the nursing homes back into the community with in-home services.

MFP is a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid grant that supports accessing housing, home goods and in-home services.

The new state health department director, Charlie Brereton, took up his new role in August, and so far, has been receptive to the concerns from those in aging services, said Batisita with AARP.

“We’ve done the same thing for a long time (in Montana). If more people receive quality homebased services … they can avoid long term, institutionalized care,” Batistia said. “I think the transition is doable.”