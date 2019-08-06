NAMI Billings is kicking off its fall programming with a trio of classes in Billings.
NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, offers classes for individuals and families grappling with mental health challenges who would benefit from information and support.
"Family to Family," taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Sept. 4-Nov. 20, is a free 12-session education class for family members, partners, friends and significant others of adults living with mental illness. The class is designed to help participants understand and support their loved ones, while maintaining their own well-being. The class will meet at NAMI Billings, located at 3333 Second Ave. N., Suite 150.
"Peer to Peer" is a free eight-session course for adults living with mental health challenges. It provides an educational setting focused on recovery that offers respect, understanding, encouragement and hope. The class will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 9-Oct. 28, at the NAMI Billings office.
NAMI “Basics,” a free six-week education course, is designed specifically for parents and other family caretakers of children and adolescents experiencing mental health challenges. It will take place from 5:45 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Oct. 10-Nov. 21, at the Walla Walla University Building and The Family Tree Center, located at 2520 Fifth Ave. S. Free childcare and children’s meal will be provided at The Family Tree Center.
To register for any of the classes, go to namibillings.org.
More information is available on the website or by calling the NAMI Billings office at 256-2001.