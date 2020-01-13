Starting in late February, NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will roll out its spring classes for individuals and families grappling with mental health challenges. According to a press release from the organization, classes are free and available to anyone who would benefit from information and support.
"Family to Family" will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays, March 2-April 20, at NAMI Billings, 3333 Second Ave. N., Suite 150. The eight-session education class for family members, partners, friends and significant others of adults living with mental illness. The class is designed to help participants understand and support their loved ones, while maintaining their own well-being.
"Peer to Peer" is a free eight-session course for adults living with mental health challenges. It provides an educational setting focused on recovery that offers respect, understanding, encouragement and hope. Classes will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 11-April 29, at the NAMI Billings office.
NAMI “Basics,” a free six-week education course, is designed specifically for parents and other family caretakers of children and adolescents experiencing mental health challenges. It will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 27-April 2, at the Walla Walla University Building and the Family Tree Center, 2520 Fifth Ave. S. Free childcare and children’s meal will be provided at the Family Tree Center.
Class registration and more information are available online at namibillings.org. Information is also available by calling the NAMI Billings office at 256-2001.