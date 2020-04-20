Navigating coronavirus assistance programs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Q: I'm going to get a $1,200 Economic Impact payment from the CARES act. Will these funds be counted as income when I qualify for financial assistance programs like SNAP, SSI, Medicaid or Extra Help Prescription drug assistance?

No, according to the CARES Act, economic impact payments will not be counted as income and will not impact eligibility. You will have 12 months to use these funds before they will be considered an asset that might disqualify you for a financial assistance program. The governor has ordered that all individuals cover by all Medicaid and SNAP programs that were active 3/17/20 when the emergency was announced will remain open and active on that program through the end of the emergency. At the end of the emergency declaration any client who needs to do a renewal for their services will need to do so at that time.

Q: I really need the $1,200 Economic Impact payment but I’m only on Social Security and don’t file taxes anymore. How do I get the payment?