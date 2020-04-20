Navigating coronavirus assistance programs

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Q: I'm going to get a $1,200 Economic Impact payment from the CARES act. Will these funds be counted as income when I qualify for financial assistance programs like SNAP, SSI, Medicaid or Extra Help Prescription drug assistance?
No, according to the CARES Act, economic impact payments will not be counted as income and will not impact eligibility. You will have 12 months to use these funds before they will be considered an asset that might disqualify you for a financial assistance program. The governor has ordered that all individuals cover by all Medicaid and SNAP programs that were active 3/17/20 when the emergency was announced will remain open and active on that program through the end of the emergency. At the end of the emergency declaration any client who needs to do a renewal for their services will need to do so at that time.
Q: I really need the $1,200 Economic Impact payment but I’m only on Social Security and don’t file taxes anymore. How do I get the payment?
If you are receiving a Social Security benefit such as Social Security or Social Security Disability Insurance, you will not have to do anything to get the payment. If you currently have your benefit deposited in the bank that is where they will deposit your payment. If you don’t have a pre-set payment, such as direct deposit for your tax return or SS benefit, you will receive a letter from the IRS to tell them how you want to receive your payment.
Q: I get SNAP, formerly know as Food Stamps, and recently I got an increase in my benefit. Can I spend this or is it a mistake?
No, this isn’t a mistake. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) authorized emergency allotments supplements to a household’s SNAP benefits, like supplements authorized during disasters. These supplements address temporary food needs and are added on to a household’s monthly benefit, so the total household benefit amount may equal the maximum benefit amount for their household size. Households that already receive the maximum benefit for their household size may not receive an additional emergency allotment.
Remember during these difficult times to beware of scammers who will use this confusion to gather your personal information. Social Security, Medicare, and the IRS will not call you to request your identifying number like your Medicare and Social Security number, or for your bank information. If you have any questions if a letter or phone call is legitimate you can check with your local SHIP office at 1-800-551-3191.
Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered? Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, PO Box 20895, Billings, MT 59104 or email rc@allianceyc.org
