Need health insurance? Enroll by May 15

Did you miss the 2020 open enrollment for health insurance? Do you still need coverage? A second open enrollment period is now open through May 15. If you do not have health insurance through your job or are not covered by Medicare or another plan, the Health Insurance Marketplace can help you find coverage.

There are many health insurance coverage websites, but HealthCare.gov is the only website where you may be able to get premium tax credits. Premium tax credits provide financial assistance for monthly premium costs. At HealthCare.gov, you can get a clear picture of the cost, compare plans based on your health needs, and choose the combination of price and coverage best for you and your family.

Enrolled tribal members can apply anytime throughout the year for Health Insurance Marketplace coverage. Depending on their income, members of federally recognized tribes may be eligible for a zero cost-sharing plan. This means that there are no additional out-of-pocket costs other than possibly a monthly premium. Enrolled tribal members (both enrolled members and descendants) who are eligible for Montana Medicaid will not have premiums or copays and will have access to a full range of health coverage.