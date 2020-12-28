New Year’s resolutions for healthy community

Over the past ten months, COVID-19 has ravaged our beautiful state. As a community, we have the ability to reduce its impact. Our behaviors matter.
What if we, as a community, resolved to follow the economic and science research that supports the three W’s: Wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands frequently?
Wearing a mask and watching your distance helps keep businesses open, students in classrooms and parents at work.
Healthy economy
Check out reports from Forbes, Goldman Sachs and The Fiscal Times to see the money experts’ views on how mitigating COVID-19 would benefit the economic landscape. Our local business leaders at the Billings Area Chamber of Commerce, Big Sky Economic Development and the Downtown Billings Alliance all recommend the 3Ws.
We can deter loss of gross domestic productivity, as well as loss of revenue to our Main Street businesses. We have long abided by the signs on businesses that state “No shirts, no shoes, no service.” Why would we not wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others in public spaces?
If we resolve to be personally responsible in the new year and respect our own health and the health of those around us, we can decrease viral transmission. That will stimulate the economy. A healthy workplace means increased hours of operation and staffing capacity. Personal responsibility means staying away from public places when we are supposed to be isolating or quarantining, and avoiding large gatherings to slow spread of the virus. Forty percent of people who are positive for COVID-19 have no symptoms and may not have any idea that they are infectious.
Vaccines coming
As the new year dawns, vaccines will begin to be available. They work differently on our immune systems and potentially may have a greater impact on building an immune response than traditional vaccines. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messengerRNA. The recipient gets a small injection of the chemical code for a part of the virus that recognizes binding sites on cell membranes. The vaccine does not contain codes for making the whole virus. These vaccines trick cells into making an arsenal of antibodies and immune cells that can attack the virus when and if it enters the body.
Resolve to be vaccinated when vaccines become available. Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has already done so as a subject in one of the trials. Thank you, Senator Daines.
Good neighbors
Finally, let’s resolve to be compassionately watchful of our neighbors and family members so they are not isolated. If you have a sick or elderly neighbor, check up on them to be sure they are OK. One of the gratifying parts of my job has been handling calls from community members who seek to assist others during these crazy COVID-19 times. These callers ask how to ensure a neighbor is safe, while avoiding unnecessarily exposing themselves to the virus.
If we follow our three W’s and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, get vaccinated and take good care of our neighbors, 2021 will be the year we get this virus under control.
Claire R. Oakley, PhD, program director for RiverStone Health Division of Health Promotion, Public Health Services, can be reached at 651-6462