New Year’s resolutions for healthy community

Vaccines coming

As the new year dawns, vaccines will begin to be available. They work differently on our immune systems and potentially may have a greater impact on building an immune response than traditional vaccines. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messengerRNA. The recipient gets a small injection of the chemical code for a part of the virus that recognizes binding sites on cell membranes. The vaccine does not contain codes for making the whole virus. These vaccines trick cells into making an arsenal of antibodies and immune cells that can attack the virus when and if it enters the body.

Resolve to be vaccinated when vaccines become available. Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has already done so as a subject in one of the trials. Thank you, Senator Daines.

Good neighbors

Finally, let’s resolve to be compassionately watchful of our neighbors and family members so they are not isolated. If you have a sick or elderly neighbor, check up on them to be sure they are OK. One of the gratifying parts of my job has been handling calls from community members who seek to assist others during these crazy COVID-19 times. These callers ask how to ensure a neighbor is safe, while avoiding unnecessarily exposing themselves to the virus.

If we follow our three W’s and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, get vaccinated and take good care of our neighbors, 2021 will be the year we get this virus under control.

Claire R. Oakley, PhD, program director for RiverStone Health Division of Health Promotion, Public Health Services, can be reached at 651-6462

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0