No cost Medicare services

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

I have heard that Medicare covers some preventative care services and they might be free. Is this true?

Medicare has a number of preventative services and without deductibles and co-insurance associated with the services. The following is a list of some of the preventive services available to Medicare beneficiaries at no cost as long as your physician accepts Medicare assignment.