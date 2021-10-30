No feeder? No problem! You can join FeederWatch

The need to stick close to home because of COVID-19 has fueled a tremendous surge in birdwatching. Whether you’re new to the hobby or have been watching birds for decades, Project FeederWatch will keep you going through the winter months. Beginning November 14th, thousands of people across the country, including some from the Montana and Wyoming area, will be participating in the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch.

The massive amounts of data collected by FeederWatchers across the continent help scientists understand:

• long-term trends in bird distribution and abundance

• the timing and extent of winter irruptions of winter finches and other species.

• expansions or contractions in the winter ranges of feeder birds

• the kinds of foods and environmental factors that attract birds

• how disease is spread among birds that visit feeders

To be a FeederWatcher, participants must watch birds for Project FeederWatch once every two weeks from November through April 30, count the kinds and number of birds at their feeders and record the information on data forms. Learn more at https://feederwatch.org/

For the $18 enrollment fee, new participants receive a bird identification poster, bird feeding information and instructional material and more. You can also explore maps and charts online to see what others are reporting during the count. This is not only an opportunity to see a variety of birds, it’s also a fun way to take part in a scientific study. Happy Bird Feeding!

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 111 S. 24th Street. Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings. She is a master naturalist and a Certified Bird Feeding Specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0